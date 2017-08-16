News Maryland Baltimore City

Baltimore's Confederate monuments taken down overnight (before & after photos)

The week after deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, overnight Aug. 15 into Aug. 16 crews working for the city of Baltimore removed four monuments linked to the Confederacy from city property. Below are before and after photos of the four confederate statues that were removed. Use the slider to see the full photos.

Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument
Mount Royal Avenue near Mosher Street

Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun



Confederate Women’s Monument
Bishop Square Park at University Parkway and Charles Street

Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun



Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument
Wyman Park Dell near Art Museum and Wyman Park drives

Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun



Roger B. Taney Monument
Mount Vernon Place north of Washington Monument

Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun

