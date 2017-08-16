Baltimore's Confederate monuments taken down overnight (before & after photos)

The week after deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, overnight Aug. 15 into Aug. 16 crews working for the city of Baltimore removed four monuments linked to the Confederacy from city property. Below are before and after photos of the four confederate statues that were removed. Use the slider to see the full photos.





Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument

Mount Royal Avenue near Mosher Street

Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun

Confederate Women’s Monument

Bishop Square Park at University Parkway and Charles Street



Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun

Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument

Wyman Park Dell near Art Museum and Wyman Park drives



Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun

Roger B. Taney Monument

Mount Vernon Place north of Washington Monument



Credit: Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Sun