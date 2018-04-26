Baltimore priest takes tour of West Baltimore corner stores, sings their praises after mayor's comments

After Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh visited stores in the Penn-North area on Tuesday and upbraided the condition of their floors and urged one to close earlier, Episcopal priest the Rev. Grey Maggiano decided to go on his own tour and try to highlight some of the good things he thinks the stores bring to West Baltimore. On Thursday he posted pictures and commentary in a Twitter thread as he went.

“Baltimore has problems, we all get that but it also has a lot of great things,” Maggiano, the priest at Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill, told The Baltimore Sun. “If there are people like me who have the means and the energy to lift up great things, we should do it and just be a part of making this city better. I would hope that the mayor would take that heart as well.”

The mayor has singled out the mini-markets for extra scrutiny in recent weeks, saying they attract crime. Store owners pushed back against the criticism Wednesday. The mayor made her case again on Twitter on Thursay, sharing a video from The Sun in which she questioned the profusion of small stores in struggling neighborhoods.

“Why is it reasonable in neighborhoods that are already strained?” the tweet reads.

