What's in a name: Frostburg State University

Baltimore Sun file photo

Frostburg State University is named for the community where it was built. The school was founded in 1898. The town was originally referred to as the village of Mt. Pleasant and was later named for the Frost family, who were among the founding settlers of the village in 1806. The establishment of a post office in the community in 1820 referred to it as Frostburg.