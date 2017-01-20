Viral image of 'Consider Canada' highway sign a hoax, SHA says

An image spreading around social media of a highway sign suggesting Maryland motorists "CONSIDER CANADA" was so convincing, state transportation officials had to double check it.

The sign stretching above northbound Interstate 270 in Rockville warns commuters to expect delays because of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The viral image was so real-looking, "we sent some of our people up there," State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.

"CONSIDER METRO," the sign read.

Gischlar confirmed it with an image of the same video board pictured in the social media image, captured Friday morning.

"Whoever did it, though, I have to give them credit -- it looks real," he said.

The real sign on I-270 NB before Montrose, as it is. (Maryland SHA)

Light traffic was reported on roadways into Washington, D.C., and on Metro rail Friday morning.