Two men shot, killed near UM medical campus early Saturday, police say

Two men were killed in a shooting west of downtown early Saturday morning, Baltimore police said.

Officers were called at around 6 a.m. to the 200 block of Pearl Street, just north of the University of Maryland Medical Center campus, for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot, and they were taken to an area hospital where they died, police said.

The department did not publicly identify the victims Saturday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips to 443-902-4824.

