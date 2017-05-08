Taking a look back at Maryland's top athletes when they were young

From Ruth to Shriver, Ripken to Phelps, Baltimore and its suburbs have sprouted some of the best athletes in sports history.

So we decided to take a look back at some of those athletes when they were still kids growing up in Baltimore — before they were household names.

The Sun's archives include a plethora of photos of young high school talents before they were superstars. These photos include a few of students when they were named to The Sun's all-metro teams, and some are the first published images of these athletes.

This gallery houses all of the photos we unearthed. But below, we've broken them down by era.

2000s

1990s

1970s-1980s

1970s and earlier