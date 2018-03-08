Map of state gun laws: Where things are changing after mass shooting at Florida school

Nearly every state has at least discussed gun-related legislation in the aftermath of the mass shooting in a Parkland, Fla., high school. The backdrop to these changes is a geography that shows strong gun rights in the South, West and Southwest and stronger gun control on the coasts coming into an election year with 36 governorships in the hands of voters.

Control of state government

There are 25 states where Republicans hold the governorship and majorities in the state House and state Senate while Democrats hold the trifecta in seven states. Eighteen states are split between parties. Those dynamics, plus 36 governships and all but four state legislatures, are up for election in 2018 are the backdrop for these debates.

Democrat Split Republican Governor up for election ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL Democrat Split Republican Governor up for election ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL Governor up for election Democrat Split Republican ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL

How state gun laws compare

To visualize how state laws compare, the Tribune took rankings from two organizations: One that is scoring based on gun owners' rights, and the other that is scoring based on preventing gun violence.

Guns and Ammo rankings 1-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-50 AK ME VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC OK LA MS AL GA TX FL HI 1-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-50 ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL 1-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-50 ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL Guns and Ammo magazine has ranked gun laws for the last five years to determine the best states for gun owners according to right-to-carry rules, access to "black rifles," presence of a deadly force self-defense rules and other factors Giffords Law Center rankings 1-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-50 AK ME VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC OK LA MS AL GA TX FL HI 1-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-50 ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL 1-9 10-19 20-29 30-39 40-50 ME AK VT NH WA ID MT ND MN WI MI NY MA RI OR UT WY SD IA IL OH PA NJ CT CA NV CO NE MO IN WV VA MD DE AZ NM KS AR KY TN SC NC HI OK LA MS AL GA TX FL The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence has published a gun law scorecard since 2010 and ranks states on the strength of gun laws by giving points for gun safety policies and giving negative points for laws it deems dangerous.

What states have done since Florida shooting

The Tribune surveyed news reports from around the country to glean the latest movements in the gun debate on the state level. Some of these situations change daily.

Alabama

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Lawmakers have introduced six bills since the Parkland school massacre ranging from arming teachers to banning the sale of assault weapons but the measures are stalled and face a tight deadline before the session ends at the end of March. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 18

Giffords Center ranking: No. 36

Alaska

Independent governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Lawmakers had mixed reactions to legislation that would let authorities temporarily take guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. While the measure has been pending for more than a year, it got its first hearing before the House Judiciary Committee and received strong support during public testimony. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 2

Giffords Center ranking: No. 44

Arizona

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Democrats in the state senate anb protestors pushed for measures that would ban "bump stocks" require a person on probabion for domestic violence to hand in firearms, require universal background checks and create a "red flag" law process but none of the bills advanced through the Republican-controlled chamber, according to a report from the Arizona Republic. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 1

Giffords Center ranking: No. 47

Arkansas

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed a commission to look at issues like securing school facilities and mental health."I don't think further gun control is a solution to school safety," Hutchinson said. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 22

Giffords Center ranking: No. 39

California

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate A proposal would raise the age for buying rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21 and prevent people from buying more than one firearm within a 30-day window. Those restrictions are already in place for handgun purchases in California, and the measure would extend it to long guns. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 46

Giffords Center ranking: No. 1

Colorado

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Republican state Senate Democratic lawmakers rejected GOP bills that would that would allow concealed carry permit holder to take guns onto school grounds, repeal the state's high-capacity magazine ban and allowed business owners and employees to use dealy force against intruders, according to a report in the Denver Post. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 39

Giffords Center ranking: No. 15

Delaware

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate Delaware lawmakers are working on legislation that would raise the age to buy long guns and long-gun ammunition from 18 to 21, a report in delawareonline said. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 43

Giffords Center ranking: No. 11

Florida

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate A bill that would increase school safety and retrict gun purchases was making its way through the state legislature. Efforts to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines fell short. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 12

Giffords Center ranking: No. 26

Georgia

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Days after Delta announced it would no longer offer discount fares to NRA members the Georgia house and senate cancelled a proposed tax break on jet fuel. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 9

Giffords Center ranking: No. 32

Idaho

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate The state house is debating a bill that would prevent convicted domestic abusers from owning guns. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 19

Giffords Center ranking: No. 46

Illinois

Republican governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate The state house passed bills to ban bump stocks, raise the minimum age to 21 for buying assault-style weapons, and create state licensing of gun dealers. The state senate has already passed the licensing mesure but still has to vote on the other bills. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 40

Giffords Center ranking: No. 8

Indiana

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate A bill that would eliminate fees and make changes to the handgun licensing process passed a Senate committee but Democratic lawmakers have suggested the timing is poor for loosening gun laws. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 21

Giffords Center ranking: No. 23

Iowa

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is open to talking about gun control as part of a wider effort to confront mass violence, according to a report in the Des Moines Register. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 36

Giffords Center ranking: No. 18

Kansas

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Kansas lawmakers have advanced a proposal to lower the age for carrying a concealed weapon, from 21 to 18 years old as well as a proposal designed to ensure that fugitives and domestic abusers who illegally have guns are prosecuted. A committee was scheduled to take up the bill March 5. Another proposal to offer NRA-backed gun-safety programs in schools was put on hold following the mass shooting in Florida. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 3

Giffords Center ranking: No. 48

Maine

Republican governorship, Democratic state House, Republican state Senate The Legislative Council approved a "red flag" bill allowing police to temporarily confiscate guns of those deemed to be a danger, a bill aimed at raising awareness of those who could pose a danger and one authorizing borrowing for school security. The approvals mean lawmakers will debate the bills in the coming weeks. Lawmakers rejected bills aimed at banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 30

Giffords Center ranking: No. 35

Maryland

Republican governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate Gov. Larry Hogan urged state lawmakers to pass two measures designed to take guns away from people identified as dangerous, and proposed spending $125 million to enhance security at schools, the Baltimore Sun reported. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 44

Giffords Center ranking: No. 6

Massachusetts

Republican governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate A state legislative committee is considering a bill that would allow a family member or law enforcement officer concerned that a legal gun owner "poses a significant risk of causing personal injury to self or others," to petition a judge to issue an extreme risk protection order. Such an order would prevent the individual from possessing or purchasing firearms for one year. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 49

Giffords Center ranking: No. 4

Michigan

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate One bill under development in the Republican-controlled legislature would permit teachers and staff to carry firearms inside schools. Another that has been introduced and is endorsed by the Democratic governor would enact a procedure for temporarily confiscating guns from individuals in a threatening mental health crisis. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 27

Giffords Center ranking: No. 16

Minnesota

Democratic governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Measures to expand background checks and create temporary restrictions for gun owners by court order were tabled in the Republican-controlled house. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 41

Giffords Center ranking: No. 12

Mississippi

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate A state Senate committee is expected to vote on a bill that would arm teachers, according to the Clarion Ledger. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 16

Giffords Center ranking: No. 50

Missouri

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate A house committee held a hearing on eight bills, some from Republicans and some from Democrats, was held March. 5 according to the Springfield News-Leader. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 10

Giffords Center ranking: No. 48

Nebraska

Republican governorship, Non-partisan state House, Non-partisan state Senate Sen. Steve Halloran told the Lincoln Journal Star he plans to introduce a bill in 2019 that would allow some teachers to voluntarily be armed. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 35

Giffords Center ranking: No. 19

New Jersey

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate Lawmakers advanced a half-dozen measures to tighten the state's already-strict gun laws. The bills include one to require the seizure of firearms when a mental health professional determines someone poses a threat and another to require background checks for private gun sales. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 48

Giffords Center ranking: No. 2

New York

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Republican state Senate Republicans in the state Senate blocked an effort by Democrats to force a vote on four gun control bills. The bills would have strengthened the state's background check system and set aside state funding for research into firearm violence. Others would have banned bump stocks and created a new protection order to bar people considered to be a danger to themselves or others from possessing guns. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 50

Giffords Center ranking: No. 5

North Carolina

Democratic governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Lawmakers are looking at ways to increase school safety bu tare not likely to propose any gun restrictions, according to a Charlotte Observer report. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 26

Giffords Center ranking: No. 25

Ohio

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Republican Gov. John Kasich proposed a range of gun law changes, including a ban on armor-piercing ammunition; forcing stricter compliance deadlines and penalties around entering data into the national background check system; prohibiting those targeted by domestic violence protection orders from buying or possessing firearms; and clarifying Ohio's prohibition on "strawman" third-party gun purchases. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 29

Giffords Center ranking: No. 21

Oklahoma

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Lawmakers introduced three bills that would expand the rights of gun owners to carry weapons according to a report on NewsOK. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 4

Giffords Center ranking: No. 27

Oregon

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate Democratic Gov. Kate Brown signed a measure that bans people convicted of stalking and domestic violence or under restraining orders from buying or owning firearms and ammunition. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 34

Giffords Center ranking: No. 14

Pennsylvania

Democratic governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Pennsylvania lawmakers introduced at least 11 bills, including one that would ban the AR-15-style rifle, according to a report in the Allentown Morning Call. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 33

Giffords Center ranking: No. 13

Rhode Island

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate Bills banning assault-style weapons and raising the legal age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21 years old were introduced. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order establishing a so-called "red flag" policy to prevent people from having guns if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 44

Giffords Center ranking: No. 9

South Dakota

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Legislators tabled proposals to allow people to carry concealed firearms without a permit. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 32

Giffords Center ranking: No. 40

Tennessee

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate A bill that would allow a select number of teachers to carry guns on campuses across Tennessee passed a House committee, according to a report in the Tennessean. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 11

Giffords Center ranking: No. 24

Texas

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a review of school safety and called for addressing problems with the federal background check system and identifying mental health issues that could lead to gun violence. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 8

Giffords Center ranking: No. 32

Utah

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Utah lawmakers rejected a measure March 5 that would have allowed police to temporarily confiscate guns from those deemed to be a threat, ending the only piece of gun control legislation that the conservative state took up after the Florida school shooting. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 6

Giffords Center ranking: No. 27

Vermont

Republican governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate The Vermont Senate and House passed different versions of a bill that would allow police to take firearms and explosives from people judged to be an extreme risk to themselves or others. Lawmakers need to revisit the issue when they return to work March 13. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 20

Giffords Center ranking: No. 41

Virginia

Democratic governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate A Democratic delate spoke in favor of revivng legislation to ban bump stocks, raise the age to 21 to purchase semiautomatic Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 31

Giffords Center ranking: No. 20

Washington

Democratic governorship, Democratic state House, Democratic state Senate Washington lawmakers approved a bill to ban "bump stocks," and a bill was introduced that would raise the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles and some modified shotguns from 18 to 21. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 38

Giffords Center ranking: No. 10

Wisconsin

Republican governorship, Republican state House, Republican state Senate Republican Gov. Scott Walker said he's working with lawmakers on a package of school safety bills for them to take up this spring. Guns and Ammo ranking: No. 23

Giffords Center ranking: No. 17