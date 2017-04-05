GM launches Maven car-sharing service in Baltimore
Living Classrooms launches 89-year-old vessel after reconstruction

Sean Welsh
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Living Classrooms is celebrating its 32nd season of offering STEM education opportunities from the water, which launched Wednesday when an historic vessel splashed down after months of reconstruction.

The 89-year-old Half Shell — which offers educational trips on the Anacostia and Potomac Rivers — was launched from Baltimore's Living Classrooms location.

It'll head back to its home near the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

The vessel is one of four — joining the Mildred Belle, Sigsbee and Lady Maryland — to head back out on the water this week.

Living Classrooms is fundraising for continuing improvements to the Half Shell. More info here: crowdrise.com/save-the-half-shell

