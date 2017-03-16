Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan picks Terps in NCAA bracket. Again.

There's no denying Larry Hogan is a Maryland fan.
Maryland's governor showed his home state pride again Thursday, picking the Terps to win the NCAA basketball tournament. If you don't recall, he made the same prediction last year.
Hogan penned "GO TERPS!" beneath his confidently-scribbled championship pick — in which the Terps topple Kansas. Despite his allegiances, Hogan didn't have trouble picking two former Maryland ACC rivals — Duke and North Carolina — to round out his Final Four.
"You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one... #GoTerps," Hogan wrote on Twitter.
Hogan didn't pick the other local team — Mount St. Mary's — to get out of the first round, however. He has No. 1 seed Villanova topping The Mount.
Both Maryland and Mount St. Mary's play Thursday night.
In his predictions for the Terps' unlikely run, Hogan has Maryland topping Xavier, Florida State, Arizona, West Virginia and Duke en route to the championship game.
In case you're leaning on Gov. Hogan's advice for some upsets: he has No. 14 New Mexico State knocking off No. 3 Baylor, 12-seed Nevada taking out No. 5 Iowa State, and 11-seed Rhode Island beating No. 6 Creighton. He also picked three of the four 10-seeds to win their first-round matchups.
If nothing else, Hogan isn't afraid of an uphill battle.