What you're sharing about the solar eclipse

It wasn't going to be the big show anyway — totality, where the moon completely blocked the sun, was hundreds of miles away. Then Baltimore's view of the Great American Eclipse — about 80% coverage — was obscured by clouds. Still, dozens paused their workdays to stare skyward or get an indirect glimpse through DIY pinhole cameras. If you're tempted to call it a bust, just consider it a dry run. Another chance will come April 8, 2024, when in Maryland even more of the sun will be covered.
In Columbia, a husband-and-wife photography team shared these dramatic shots:
1:38pm. Columbia, MD @NASA #SolarEclipse #totalsolareclipse #eclipse pic.twitter.com/AimDabe7hA— Yanair Photography (@Yanair_Photo) August 21, 2017
A photographer in the Bel Air area documented the partial eclipse's peak:
Here's a view more like most of us got, the clouds unwelcome company:
Lower-tech, even natural tools also captured the drama:
This is pretty cool. #eclipse #pinholehat pic.twitter.com/qbL2ItNbcQ— Joshua Sharfstein (@drJoshS) August 21, 2017
Meanwhile, all the spectators created a spectacle themselves:
The crowd is starting to gather at Davidge Hall for the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/BwmHhjyO6I— U MD School of Med (@UMmedschool) August 21, 2017