What you're sharing about the solar eclipse

It wasn't going to be the big show anyway — totality, where the moon completely blocked the sun, was hundreds of miles away. Then Baltimore's view of the Great American Eclipse — about 80% coverage — was obscured by clouds. Still, dozens paused their workdays to stare skyward or get an indirect glimpse through DIY pinhole cameras. If you're tempted to call it a bust, just consider it a dry run. Another chance will come April 8, 2024, when in Maryland even more of the sun will be covered.

In Columbia, a husband-and-wife photography team shared these dramatic shots:

A photographer in the Bel Air area documented the partial eclipse's peak:

August 21, 2017 2:42 pm. 80% totality A post shared by Jim Ropel (@jimropel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Here's a view more like most of us got, the clouds unwelcome company:

A post shared by Sidney Wolin (@sidneywolin) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Lower-tech, even natural tools also captured the drama:

Little crescents from the light through the leaves #pinhole #eclipse #iphoneography A post shared by TrustedPhotoDC (@trustedphotodc) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Meanwhile, all the spectators created a spectacle themselves:

The crowd is starting to gather at Davidge Hall for the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/BwmHhjyO6I — U MD School of Med (@UMmedschool) August 21, 2017

#solareclipse2017 A post shared by aunigelles (@aunigelles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:57am PDT