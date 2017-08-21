News Maryland

What you're sharing about the solar eclipse

It wasn't going to be the big show anyway — totality, where the moon completely blocked the sun, was hundreds of miles away. Then Baltimore's view of the Great American Eclipse — about 80% coverage — was obscured by clouds. Still, dozens paused their workdays to stare skyward or get an indirect glimpse through DIY pinhole cameras. If you're tempted to call it a bust, just consider it a dry run. Another chance will come April 8, 2024, when in Maryland even more of the sun will be covered.


In Columbia, a husband-and-wife photography team shared these dramatic shots:



A photographer in the Bel Air area documented the partial eclipse's peak:


August 21, 2017 2:42 pm. 80% totality

Here's a view more like most of us got, the clouds unwelcome company:


Lower-tech, even natural tools also captured the drama:


Little crescents from the light through the leaves #pinhole #eclipse #iphoneography

Meanwhile, all the spectators created a spectacle themselves:


#solareclipse2017

Eclipse watching during setup at the Maryland State Fair

