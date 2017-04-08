Baltimore police make arrest in January homicide

Baltimore police on Saturday announced an arrest in a January homicide.

Police have charged 23-year-old Katrell Smith with first-degree murder in the death of Angelo Wheeler on January 19.

Wheeler, 38, was shot around 2:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Chilton Street in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood. Police said he was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined Smith and Wheeler were involved in an argument when Smith shot Wheeler.

Smith is being held at the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

