Gov. Hogan talks education, heroin addiction, economic growth at first stop of Carroll tour

Education, the opioid crisis and economic growth.

These three topics were the focal point of Gov. Larry Hogan's cabinet meeting in Westminster on Thursday morning. The meeting, which was held in a packed Scott Theater at Carroll Community College, was the first stop in a daylong trip through Carroll County.

People in rural parts of the state will be neglected no longer, Hogan told the crowd.

"We're bringing your state government directly to you," he said. "We're committed to listening to you and your concerns."

There shouldn't be a disconnect between Carroll and Annapolis, Hogan said. It's a priority to make sure Carroll County, and all of Maryland, has a voice, he added.

Hogan touched on education, and funding that his office has given as school enrollment continues to decline in Carroll. He also touched on continuing to bring economic growth to the county, something Sen. Justin Ready, R-District 5, and Del. Susan Krebs, R-District 5, also talked about later during the meeting.

Krebs delved into the Warfield Complex, and the county's hope for its future.

"It's a jewel for economic development in Maryland," she said. "It is our goal to bring vibrancy and jobs to a portion of the campus that has been long abandoned."

Commerce Secretary Mike Gill was scheduled to tour the Warfield Complex on Thursday afternoon.

And while many topics focused on the direction Carroll is headed, and hope for the future, Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford took time to address the growing opioid and heroin crisis facing the nation, and the county.

Hogan said they need to treat this crisis the way they would any other state of emergency.

"Together we are making progress here, but there's still a lot more to be done," he said.

These are concerns Rutherford echoed in his speech during the meeting.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Gov. Larry Hogan, center, stands for the National Anthem as McDaniel College Campus Police Sgt. Adam Reid, left, and Westminster Police Sgt. Rad Darby of the Carroll County Unified Law Enforcement Color Guard post the colors before a Regional Cabinet Meeting at Carroll Community College in Westminster Thursday, May 11, 2017.

They've traveled around the county to listen to experts and those affected by the drugs. They've created a taskforce, and declared a state of emergency, he said.

Education needs to start young, Rutherford added.

"Prevention, treatment and recovery before it's too late is the message we have to drive home," he said. "'We are not going to get out of this crisis alone."

