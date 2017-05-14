Navy overwhelms UMass to advance to NCAA quarterfinals for first time in program history

PHILADELPHIA – The Navy women's lacrosse team didn't just break through the barrier that is the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Midshipmen stormed the castle, scaled the walls and downright invaded the quarterfinals.

Junior attack Julia Collins set a school record with eight goals to lead an offensive onslaught as Navy left no doubt about it belongs in the Elite Eight by routing Massachusetts, 23-11, on Sunday at Dunning-Cohen Champions Field.

"It's incredible. I can't believe we're here. We've worked so hard for this. To be going on to the Elite Eight is crazy. I'm just speechless," Navy senior defender and co-captain Meghan Hubley said.

Jenna Collins matched her twin sister by amassing eight points, scoring two goals and dishing off six assists. Freshman attacker Kelly Larkin led the Midshipmen with a career-high nine points on three goals and six assists.

This is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance for Navy, which won a play-in game in 2012 and beat Monmouth in the first round in 2013. The Midshipmen lost to Duke, 10-5, in its only previous second-round game.

It was the second straight weekend the Mids won two games in the span of three days. Last weekend, Navy catpured the Patriot League Tournament championship by upsetting top-seeded Loyola.

"It's surreal. I don't think any of us really pictured this. We just kept winning games and believing more and that's what it took," Navy senior attack and offensive captain Morgan Young said. "It hasn't really hit me yet. We've definitely been knocking on the door over and over again. To get through this round is going to show so many people what Navy women's lacrosse can do and it's going to carry the program forward for years to come."

Young also had a big game with three goals and three assists for Navy (17-4), which will make the first NCAA quarterfinal appearance in program history when it plays at second-seeded North Carolina (17-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cindy Timchal, the 10th-year head coach who directed Navy's transition from club to varsity status, knew it was the program's first second-round victory, but was not prepared to put this season into historical context just yet.

"We never thought about that. We just wanted to play tough and win the next game. So the result is that we're at the next step of going down to Carolina," Timchal said. "For the team – their dedication, their commitment, their bravery and their focus was critical and what made this particular game very special. It was just a case of focusing on the little things and executing."

Freshman midfielder Kayla Harris (Broadneck) scored a career-high four goals while sophomore attacker Meg O'Donnell chipped in three goals for Navy, which showed superior skill on the offensive end.

"Our offense really put it together today. I mean, 23 goals! Wow!" Hubley said.

Young felt offensive coordinator Aly Messinger, a former All-American attacker at North Carolina, had the Massachusetts defense and goaltender Lauren Hiller well-scouted.

"We just had a really good gameplan. Aly told us exactly what we needed to go out there and do and we executed to perfection," Young said. "We were passing really well and we were shooting extremely well. We knew where to shoot on this goalie and I think every time we scored it was exactly where we were supposed to shoot."

Jenna Collins fed Larkin for a goal with just 63 seconds elapsed, then scored unassisted herself just over a minute later. Julia Collins netted her first goal 32 seconds after that and just like that, Navy was ahead 3-0.

Larkin notched a hat trick while Young recorded three assists as the Mids raced out to an 8-1 lead at the 17:34 mark. "We kept getting draw control after draw control and that's what carried us early on," Young said.

Massachusetts showed its only signs of life midway through the first half when Holly Turner scored to spark a 6-2 run that cut the deficit to 10-7 with 7:54 remaining. Jenna Collins dished to Julia Collins for a goal while Larkin fed a cutting O'Donnell for a score as Navy repelled that brief rally and took a 12-7 lead into intermission.

Harris came alive early in the first half and posted a hat trick in the span of less than a minute as the Mids put an end to any thoughts of a comeback with six unaswered goals. Larkin distributed three assists during the decisive run, which gave Navy a commanding 17-7 lead and set in motion a running clock.

"To come out in the second half and score a bunch of goals is what really set this game apart," Young said. "We felt like we had a little letdown during the first half so we wanted to make sure we reasserted ourselves at the start of the second half and never let up."

Freshman attack Kaitlyn Cerasi and senior attack Callie Santos scored three goals apiece for Massachusetts, which was outscored 11-4 in the second half. The Minutemen came in averaging almost 17 goals per game, but simply didn't have the ball enough.

"Obviously, you need the ball in order to score goals. We weren't able to come up with draws or the key 50-50 balls. They were just one step ahead every time," UMass head coach Angela McMahon said. "Navy had a great gameplan and really came to play. They're talented, they're well-coached, they're aggressive and they're disciplined. Total kudos to Navy for being the better team today. We were totally outplayed on both ends."

The Midshipmen made themselves right at home at Dunning-Cohen Champions Field throughout the weekend, beginning on Friday with an upset of host Pennsylvania.

About a dozen former Navy women's lacrosse players made the trip to Philadelphia to cheer on the current team. Jasmine DePompeo, Navy's all-time leading scorer, flew in from Bahrain just to see her alma mater advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

"It's a Navy women's lacrosse family and these players that have come through this program know it's about having each other's back, about supporting each other and loving each other," said Timchal, who was clearly touched by the turnout of former players. "When the time came, they traveled from all over the world to make sure they were here for this special moment."