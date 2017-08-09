Construction begins on new Annapolis Yacht Club

Construction of the new Annapolis Yacht Club began last week and will bring with it a two-story addition as well as exterior and interior changes to the fire-ravaged property.

Completion isn't expected until next summer. Yacht club commodore Debbie Gosselin wouldn't get specific, as variables could change the move-in date.

Renovations, along with moving the elevator inside and moving a staircase outside, will add a sprinkler system and all interior furnishings will be new.

A three-alarm fire tore through the Annapolis Yacht Club in Annapolis on Dec. 12, 2015. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

Gosselin wouldn't say how much the project costs.

"The exterior is going to be all glass; it sort of returns to its modern roots," Gosselin said. "It's going to look very clean."

The club received its final building permit for the changes in July but didn't get started on construction until last week.

The club has been operating in a former restaurant on Dock Street. A 2015 December fire destroyed the property on Compromise Street. The Annapolis Yacht Club, as it is known today, was built in 1963 and updated in 1995. The club has about 1,600 members with a waiting list.

Honoring that longstanding history while also modernizing the property were important aspects of designing the renovations, said Leo Wilson with Hammond Wilson, a local company that has been hired for the project alongside New York-based Hart Howerton.

The focus was to update the building and continue its history of standing out on the waterfront, said Wilson, architect on the project.

Some of the changes will round off the building a bit into a more traditional square and cube shape, such as moving the elevator inside, he said.

"It didn't sit comfortably in the Historic District, but over time it became an iconic building," Wilson said. "Many people felt like the work done in '95 changed the perception of the building a bit and took away from the modern form while providing more usability.

"It might be a good idea to go back to the building's original design intent."

In addition to the core structure changing, there will be a two-story addition built out alongside the storage trailers that sat next to the building.

The addition will enclose those trailers and will go up one more story, Gosselin said.

During a time city officials have been criticized for its handling of The Lofts at Eastport Landing project, both Gosselin and Wilson lauded city officials for their work on the club project.

Wilson is the architect of the Eastport Landing project, which has been delayed after the city admitted to allowing incorrect calculations of residential density. Eastport Landing is a proposed redevelopment of the Eastport Shopping Center which would add apartments alongside retail shops.

"As soon as the fire started, they helped us through the process," Wilson said. "It probably helped that the yacht club is near and dear to a lot of people."