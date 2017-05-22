USNA Class of 2020 climbs Herndon Monument in 2 hours, 21 minutes

As the boom of the cannon signified the end of the first hour, the gangly midshipman, standing on other gangly midshipman, tried to toss the hat. His knees were shaking.

He missed. So he tried it again. And missed — again.

"Class of 2020: If you toss the cap, that doesn't count," yelled an upperclassman in a megaphone.

"You're still plebes."

Monday marked one of the Naval Academy's more well-known traditions, the Herndon Monument Climb. To signify the end of their plebe year, midshipmen form a human pyramid around the Herndon Monument with the goal of removing a plebe hat, known as a Dixie cup, that has been placed on top of the pointy, 21-foot-tall monument. They then have to replace it with another Dixie cup.

First year USNA students, "plebes," make a pyramid to climb the Herndon obelisk monument to retrieve a white plebs "dixie cup" hat on the top top and replace it with an upperclassman's hat.

And the monument is covered in 50 pounds of vegetable shortening.

Despite several close attempts, the Class of 2020 finished the Herndon Climb in 2 hours 21 minutes and 21 seconds, the longest time in six years.

The tradition began in 1940 when plebes boosted one of their classmates to sit on top the monument, as a way of showing that they had conquered the most difficult year at the academy. The upperclassmen thought that looked too easy, so in 1949, they started to grease it.

It took plebes in 1972 1 minute and 30 seconds to shimmy their way up Herndon, though as many alumni will tell you, the monument wasn't greased that year. The longest time to date was the Class of 1998 with 4 hours and 5 minutes. And that year, Herndon was greased and the hat was glued and taped to the monument.

The upperclassmen are responsible for greasing the monument in the morning and do so with the hopes of making it as challenging as possible for the plebes, said Midshipmen Second Class Theresa Erbach.

"We want them to do worse," said Erbach, whose class completed the climb in 1 hour and 38 minutes. Erbach said the best strategy is to wipe off as much grease as possible.

First year USNA students, "plebes, " make a pyramid to climb the Herndon obelisk monument to retrieve a white plebs "dixie cup" hat on the top top and replace it with an upperclassman's hat.

And that's exactly what the Class of 2020 did: When the timer began, the mids ran toward the monument and tried to wipe the shortening off with their shirts.

Like the crowd of friends and family around them, the majority of the 800 plebes cheered on their peers, judged the current strategy and took selfies. During the first 20 minutes, a couple academy officials muttered to one another that the Class of 2020 was one of the first classes to work together so quickly.

Plebe Anna Cutler had a fractured rib prior to the Herndon Climb and wasn't expecting to participate. Yet she found herself in the front of the pack and was one of the first plebes to be hoisted into the air. The smell as unbearable, Cutler said, and she often found herself confused as to if she was touching someone else's arm, leg or elbow.

"I had every intention of being in the back," she said. "It was like World War Z in there."

For many of the plebes, the climb served as a reference point, a rite of passage. During the school year, the mids were constantly being reminded that they were plebes— especially if they did something unsatisfactory.

"It's not Herndon yet," Cutler recalled upperclassmen saying. "But now it is."

As time went on, the plebes were getting visibly more exhausted. Those in the thick of the action were red from the body heat and most had pained expressions because their eye had likely been jabbed by someone else's big toe. A couple mids had their noses stuffed with gauze to stop the blood.

Every couple minutes, those close to the top slipped and tumbled to the ground. The lucky ones were caught by fellow plebes.

Minutes before 4 p.m., Joe McGraw, of Rockford, Illinois, made his way up the layers of plebes. This was the first time he was hoisted up by his classmates, unlike other plebes who made several attempts. With his feet being held up by a midshipman's hand, McGraw slid the hat to the point of the monument. He didn't need to toss it.

"I feel like I'm on top of the world," he said.