Two experts from Germany restored the organ at St. Anne's Church

Reiner Janke and Marius Krause have spent the past few weeks in a cramped spot high in the choir loft of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Church Circle. Even as the St. Patrick's parade swirled clockwise on Church Circle around the old church two weekends ago, the two men continued their work.

Janke, 57, is a renowned expert in the field of organ building, intonation and repair. Krause, 22, is his apprentice.

For weeks, the organ was dismantled, repaired, cleaned and meticulously retuned.

Last year, musicians performing on the church's Freiburger Orglbau organ, determined the instrument and its nearly 2,500 pipes needed to be extensively reconditioned, something that had not been done since it was first installed in 1975.

"Normally, we build, renovate and restore all our organs," said Janke, "but, the parish wrote and asked us to come saying the organ needed renovation."

The company he and Krause work for, originally known as Freiburger Orgelbau, is a family-run company founded in 1862 in Freiburg, a university town in the southwestern part of Germany, and is now known as Freiburger Orgelbau Harwig & Tilmann Späth.

"They told us that parts didn't work and the organ's mechanisms were not working well," Janke said.

Last October, the company sent a colleague of Janke's to inspect the organ and determine what needed to be done. He tuned the organ for the 2016 Christmas performances and returned to Freiburg with a long "to-do" list.

Krause arrived five weeks ago and proceeded to spend ten-hour workdays, seven days a week, dismantling the organ. Janke followed two weeks later.

This was Krause's first trip to the U.S. Janke has made trips with his wife to visit friends in San Diego twice in the 1990s and a few years ago, with his family, he drove from Cleveland to New Orleans.

There are several organ firms in the area of Germany where the two men reside.

Janke came by his trade … organ-ically.

He started his career as an apprentice for his father Rudolph Janke, who is an organ builder known for his restoration of historical organs in northern Germany. The younger Janke apprenticed with another company before joining Hartwig Späth in 1988. The past 23 years, he's been a lecturer at the Freiburg University of Music, is a founding member of the Organ Donation Association and has conducted scientific studies on the flow behavior of sounding organ pipes.

The past couple years, Janke and Krause have been busy restoring organs outside Germany. In November 2015, they were fixing an organ in a Moscow concert hall, followed by trips to Austria in March 2016 and a more recent project working on an organ in a concert hall in Kunming, China, in that country's southern Yunnan Province.

Janke and Krause concurred with their colleague's assesment. The organ was in bad shape.

"Its keys were uneven," said Janke, stroking the newly aligned wooden keys. "Inside the bellows the leather on the wind system was broken and there was air gushing. The tuning was not stable."

It was not a small job. The organ, built in a classic baroque style with a French influence, has 2,466 pipes, three keyboards with 58 keys, a pedal with 32 keys, plus there are 34 stops and 47 ranks.

St. Anne's parishioners stepped up to ensure the men were cared for and entertained during their stay in Maryland.

They were housed in the homes of St. Anne's churchgoers.

"We were invited out to eat almost every night at private houses and restaurants," said Janke. "This was unexpected. We were surprised by the warmth and friendliness of the people here. "

He said this kind of welcome had not happened before.

"They care about us and are excited by the organ project, " he said.

The two also took some time to sightsee. Krause did a walking tour of historic Annapolis and the Naval Academy. Together, they ventured into Washington, D.C. where Janke bought a souvenir for his wife of 30 years who collects snow globes – a snow globe of the Lincoln Memorial.

The men finally headed home early Sunday morning on a United Airlines flight.

"I'll miss the friendly people here," Janke said as Krause nodded in agreement. "It's very unusual. There's always interest but not as much as what we experienced here. All our memories of Annapolis are good ones."

German experts renovated St. Anne's Church organ Reiner Janke and his apprentice Marius Krause flew to Maryland from Freiburg Germany to renovate and retune the 42-year old organ in the church's choir loft. Their efforts spanned several weeks. (Wendi Winters/The Capital) Reiner Janke and his apprentice Marius Krause flew to Maryland from Freiburg Germany to renovate and retune the 42-year old organ in the church's choir loft. Their efforts spanned several weeks. (Wendi Winters/The Capital) See more videos

Krause enjoyed the entire experience. "He liked everything, especially the warmth and kindness of the people. It was amazing," said Janke. "We never had this before."

Before their departure, Live Arts Maryland and St. Anne's Music Director J. Ernest Green performed an impromptu concert on the organ for them. They listened carefully to ensure every note was clear and perfect.

Janke admitted he was amused, through most of his stay, by all the St. Patrick's festivities and the green- and kilt-clad revelers.

Friday evening Janke and Krause were heading to the Eastport Yacht Club for dinner. A church member had invited them. They looked forward to dining and watching the sailing scene – and the final night of the St. Patrick's mania.

"I've heard it said – and it's true," Janke said, "Annapolis is a drinking town with a sailing problem. "

This article has been revised to reflect J. Ernest Green is the music director of Live Arts Maryland and St. Anne's Church.