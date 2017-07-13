Severna Park man indicted on murder charges in University of Maryland stabbing

Prince George's County prosecutors say a 22-year-old Severna Park man could still face hate crime even though a grand jury chose to indicted only one count of murder in the stabbing death of a black Army lieutenant at the University of Maryland in May.

John Erzen II, a spokesman for the county State's Attorney's Office said Thursday's indictment on one county of murder met a court deadline to formally charge Sean Urbanski or dismiss the initial charges. He said an investigation into hate crime and other charges is continuing.

Urbanski, a 2012 Severna Park High graduate, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 2nd Lt. Richard Wilbur Collins III, 23, at a bus stop on the College Park campus.

Police said after his arrest that the FBI was investigating Urbanski's connections to a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich," which posted language and viewpoints police described as racist.

Collins, a Bowie State University student, was visiting friends on campus when he encountered Urbanski on a street May 20. A Maryland student, Urbanski allegedly stabbed Collins after demanding that he "step left, step left if you know what's good for you."

The victim and his friends looked at Urbanski, puzzled, police said, and Collins told him "no."

It was then that Urbanski stabbed the victim in his chest, police said.

Collins, of Calvert County, was scheduled to graduate with a degree in business from Bowie State University Tuesday, and was commissioned May 18 to join the United States Army. He was involved with Bowie State's ROTC chapter, police said.

Witnesses told police that Urbanski was intoxicated and incoherent at the time of the attack. Police have said it was random and the two young men did not know each other.

Officers were called to the scene around 3 a.m., and they found Collins wounded on the sidewalk. Urbanski was arrested there and officers recovered a folding knife, police said.

The unprovoked attack was captured by surveillance cameras. Collins died at the hospital.

This story will be updated.