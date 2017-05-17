Fatal wreck closes Route 50 at Ritchie Highway

One person is dead and two others injured following a car accident Wednesday afternoon that shut down Route 50 at Ritchie Highway just outside Annapolis.

The accident happened at 1:25 p.m. a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. A 15-month-old child was one of the crash victims flown to the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

By 2 p.m., an adult remained trapped in the wreckage of what was initially reported to be a two-vehicle accident, said Capt. Russ Davies, department spokesman. A helicopter was standing by to take that patient to the hospital, likely the shock trauma center in Baltimore.

Scores of firefighters and first responders were at the scene, including the Go Team from the shock trauma center in Baltimore, which administers aid on the scene of serious incidents.

The male patient in the vehicle was finally removed from the wreckage at 3:45 p.m., two hours and 20 minutes after the wreck and was taken to a waiting helicopter sitting on Route 50. The fire department tweeted that a man in his mid 50s was flown with critical injuries to the shock trauma center.

His vehicle was overturned on its side and roof in a ditch along the highway. A tow truck was used to right the vehicle as medical personnel continued to work on him.

At one point 13 firefighters, police and Go Team members were seen via WBAL-TV's helicopter camera in or around the vehicle, their hands directly involved in trying to save a life.

The state police helicopter that took the 15-month-old to Johns Hopkins then flew to shock trauma to pick up the Go Team to bring to the scene, Davies said.

Annapolis police spokeswoman Cpl. Amy Miguez said traffic was being routed off of Route 50 eastbound onto Rowe Boulevard and across the Naval Academy Bridge then back onto 50 past the accident scene.

Westbound lanes on Route 50 near the accident were also closed. Maryland Transportation Authority cameras showed cars being redirected onto Exit 27 off of Route 50 westbound.

Sgt. Josh Resh of Maryland State Police said officers believe the crash may have been caused by a car traveling the wrong way on Route 50.

The State Highway Administration said motorists should expect the eastbound lanes of Route 50 near the accident to be closed for hours as emergency personnel handle the wreckage from the crash.

Miguez said the result of the lane closures will have serious effects on traffic throughout the area.

Traffic traveling eastbound on Route 50 was at a standstill near Exit 23 and Generals Highway — a road that leads to Route 97 which serves as an alternate way to several towns accessible on Route 50 — also saw major congestion.

"You're taking four lanes and ... two bridges and pushing it all through a one-lane bridge," Miguez said. "It's going to take hours for anyone to get through."

Anne Arundel County Public Schools sent an email to parents in Annapolis and on the Broadneck peninsula they should expect "significant delays in bus transportation this afternoon."

"Buses will complete all routes; however, we are unable to determine the exact length of any delay at this time," the school system wrote.