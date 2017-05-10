Several men arrested in Howard County prostitution sting

Several Anne Arundel and Howard County residents were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution after police said they were caught by an undercover officer trying to pay for sex on Monday.

Howard County police said seven men were arrested at a hotel in an undisclosed location after they responded to a fake advertisement placed on the website "Backpage."

The men called a number left by police and spoke with an undercover female officer, the department said. They were all arrested after they arrived at the hotel and offered to pay for sex, police said.

• Michael Antonio Estu, 21, of Prince Frederick

• Quintyn Anthony Fraser, 26, of Capitol Heights

• Guillermo Alejandro Saenz Moreno, 20, of Laurel

• Jeffrey Jomo Walker, 49, of Abingdon

• Wesley Karl Watkins, 30, of the 1900 block of Huguenot Place in Severn

• Sherman Marelle Wilkes, 38, of Owings Mills

• Brandon Michael Williams, 21, of the 8000 block of Ian Aly in Laurel

All were charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.