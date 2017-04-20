Easter egg misunderstanding sends Anne Arundel police to Southern High on Columbine anniversary

An innocent comment about an Easter egg hunt Wednesday prompted worries about school violence at Southern High School on the 18th anniversary of the deadline school shooting in Columbine.

Anne Arundel County police posted additional officers at the school in Harwood Thursday morning because of a social media thread regarding the egg hunt at the school in which one person posted a comment about "the hunt," said Lt. Ryan Frashure, police spokesman.

Another person on the site misinterpreted the comment as a threat to the school and contacted police.

"We identified the person who made the post and it was determined that it was not their intent to imply any type of threat to the school," Frashure said.

The officers were sent to the school on Route 2 because of the reaction to the post, not the comment itself, Frashure said.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools issued an advisory to parents about the threat Wednesday at 10 p.m using its robocall system. At the time, school officials advised parents that such threats are common around the anniversary of the April 20, 1999 mass high school shooting in Columbine, Colorado.

"Such threats are not uncommon at this time of year, but please be assured that we are working closely with county police on this matter and will do so throughout the night," the message advised

This morning, Principal Kathryn Feuerherd wrote a email to parents explaining the situation.

"We took this issue very, very seriously, and worked aggressively with police to identify the posters. Despite finding no credible threats, police had officers at the school overnight. As an additional precaution, additional police were at the school this morning during student arrival. That arrival was normal and orderly, and our instructional day began on time as planned," she wrote.

Bob Mosier, county schools spokesman, said the social media comments were about an Easter egg hunt planned at 7 a.m. at the school. It's unclear whether the event was planned by students as an unofficial event, or a school prank.

The incident was the latest involving social media and school security in Anne Arundel County.

In February, two teenagers were charged with juvenile citations for disruption of school activities after a threat against Chesapeake High School circulated on social media.

That followed by a week a claim on Instagram that another student had planned to bring a gun to Central Middle School in Edgewater and kill others at the school. Police said they'd quickly determined there was no pending threat, but because it circulated on social media, they stationed additional officers at the school to quell the parents' fears.

Also in January, police charged an 14-year-old student with a juvenile citation in January for posting a threatening message on Twitter. The student posted threats to students at Arundel and Annapolis high schools.

Rick Hutzell contributed to this story.