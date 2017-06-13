Maryland removes restrictions on sale of naloxone at pharmacies

Maryland's pharmacies can now sell naloxone to anyone interested in the opioid overdose reversing drug, lifting the requirement for training and certification.

The standing order by Dr. Howard Haft, state deputy secretary for public health, follows a legislative effort spearheaded by Gov. Larry Hogan to tackle the state's growing rate of fatalities linked to heroin and synthetic opioids.

"Pharmacies play an important role in providing access to naloxone and counseling on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose," Haft said. "This order is yet another tool to fight this crisis and to provide immediate assistance to overdose victims."

During the last General Assembly session, legislators passed the Heroin and Opioid Prevention Effort and Treatment Act, an omnibus bill that looked to improve access to mental health and treatment centers as well as improve drug awareness education.

Haft's order serves as a supplemental measure to those efforts by removing a requirement that only those trained and certified through the Maryland Overdose Response Program were allowed to have naloxone.

The order comes days after the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene released a report that showed a 66 percent increase in alcohol and drug overdose related deaths in Maryland from 2015 to 2016.

A significant portion of the increase was opioid-related deaths, with fatalities linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl more than tripling from 2015 to 2016, jumping from 340 deaths to 1,119 deaths.

County and state officials have pointed to the availability of naloxone training as possibly stemming some of the deadly tide.

In Anne Arundel County, which saw the third most opioid overdose deaths in the state last year according to the agency, the rate of fatal overdoses is down in 2017 when compared to the same time in 2016, according to police statistics.

"By allowing even more people access to naloxone, we're helping to save lives," said Clay Stamp, executive director of the Opioid Operational Command Center. "We must remember though, that ultimately, those suffering from the disease of addiction or substance use disorder must be linked to additional treatment to aid in their recovery."

Aliyah N. Horton, executive director of the Maryland Pharmacists Association, said the association's members support keeping the drug behind the counter rather than making it more widely available as an over-the-counter drug.

Horton said pharmacists within the association still want to have conversations with those asking for the drug about how to administer it and to talk to them about why they need it in the first place. Pharmacists can provide the medication without a doctor's prescription.

"It is still a prescription medication," Horton said, adding the training requirement did leave some without an actual dose of naloxone to use.

While there are training programs all over the state, Horton said some sessions would end with the person certified to administer naloxone, but organizers did not have the drug to give to participants at the end.

They were then required to fill the prescription for the drug by bringing their certification to a pharmacy, which Horton said kept some people from obtaining the drug.

Sandy O'Neill, director of behavioral health at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, welcomed the change in policy, saying it "just expands the availability."

She added the county will continue with naloxone training sessions, which regularly give out doses of the drug to those who receive the certification.

"I think that we will continue to offer the training and there are advantages to that training," she said.

She added that health officials in the county have found that "people who have attended our training have connected with each other," lending to a sense of community needed to battle the region's opioid problem.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, also welcomed the change. Police Chief Altomare has said an increase in citizens trained and certified to administer naloxone is a part of what has led to the decrease in the rate of fatalities in the county.

"As a police department our first priority is to save lives and naloxone does just that. This has been proven by the numerous lives our officers have saved after arriving on the scene of an overdose," Frashure wrote in an email.