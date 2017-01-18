AAMC opponents agree on damage to Prince George's hospital

When three hospital groups described the recommendation for Anne Arundel Medical Center to have a cardiac surgery program, one word kept surfacing:

"Erroneous."

Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Dimensions Health Corp., the parent company of Prince George's Hospital Center, and MedStar Health filed papers last week asking the Maryland Health Care Commission to reject the recommendation.

In the hospitals' submissions of exceptions, there were several core arguments. But one point was made repeatedly: All three organizations said both AAMC and the reviewer didn't carefully consider the lasting effect the certificate of need would have on Prince George's Hospital Center.

AAMC filed a response to the recommendation last week, supporting the reviewer's decision.

Dr. Craig Tanio recommended against giving approval to BWMC on Dec 30. Instead, he recommended AAMC get the required Certificate of Need. The MHCC will make the final decision Jan. 26.

As part of the process, applicants and interested parties, such as MedStar and Dimensions, can submit written exceptions. Applicants and interested parties are scheduled to submit responses to those comments this week.

Tanio wrote in his memo AAMC should get the certificate because it "has the highest potential for establishment of a lower charge cardiac surgery program that will also be high performing."

The recommendation followed an almost two-year application process. AAMC and BWMC submitted applications for a cardiac surgery in February 2015. Soon after, state officials said only one hospital was likely to receive it.

Dimensions wrote the recommendation should be rejected because AAMC and the reviewer didn't fully look into the "substantial negative impact" the possible program would have on Prince George's Hospital Center.

Applicants are required to prove the other providers in the region won't be affected where "the financial viability of cardiac surgery" or that an existing program's volume won't drop below 100 patients.

The proposed program is in "direct competition" with PGHC and could jeopardize the hospital's recent growth in cardiac surgery patients, Dimensions wrote. Forty percent of the PGHC's cases between 2014-2016 came from the intended service area proposed by AAMC.

AAMC also didn't meet the burden of proof needed to show the proposed program wouldn't impact PGHC, Dimensions wrote.

In September, the Prince George's County hospital received a Certificate of Need recommendation to replace the location in Cheverly and build the Prince George's County Regional Medical Center at the Largo Town Center. In the recommendation, the reviewer noted the "substantial success" the hospital had in rebuilding its cardiac surgery program.

After the relocation takes place, the hospital will need to apply for a certificate of ongoing performance for a cardiac surgery program. If the AAMC program is implemented and the Prince George's hospital has less than 100 cases per year, the cardiac surgery program could be shut down.

Dimensions wrote this could jeopardize "any local access to cardiac surgery care for Prince George's County residents who have already endured years of disparity in health care."

MedStar Health, which operates a cardiac surgery center at the Washington Medical Hospital Center in the District of Columbia, described the situation with PGHC as the "most important single fact in this case." But the recommendation ignored this, the hospital system wrote.

The recommendation "erroneously relies solely" on AAMC's ability to meet the minimum patient volume for why a need for a new cardiac program exists in the state, MedStar wrote.

The state and county has funded $400 million of a $543 million project, MedStar added. By ignoring the concerns of the soon-to-be regional health center, the recommendation "reflects a significant error in the assessment of 'need' and the 'impact on existing facilities' in this case."

The MHCC needs to reject the recommendation, the health system wrote, to avoid reversing its own endorsement, ensure the state's investment is supported and not put taxpayers' fund at "unnecessary risk."

BWMC wrote AAMC "incorrectly" claims there has been "insufficient case volume at PGHC to merit protection under the impact standard."

The Glen Burnie hospital cited PGHC's recent certificate of need recommendation, in which the reviewer said the Prince George's County hospital has had "substantial success in rebuilding a 'failed' cardiac surgery program" with the help of the University of Maryland Medical System. BWMC also is part of the system.

In 2013, the PGHC program had eight cases. In 2015, it had 105. In June, the hospital submitted data to the MHCC showing that it had at least 107 cases in fiscal year 2016.