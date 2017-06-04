Life after addiction: A Glen Burnie man's painful journey back

The short walk from his house to the local coffee shop leaves Keith McCord, a 285-pound recovering opioid addict, sweating and in pain.

Even sitting can be painful for McCord, whose right leg was broken in multiple places in a 2005 car accident. The 39-year-old from Glen Burnie became addicted to the very painkillers designed to help him.

His situation is a far cry from a life envisioned in his late 20s when he was a working chef in Annapolis. But McCord's story is a familiar one in a country confronting a opioid epidemic. What began as legal doses of pain medicine for a serious injury soon became a crippling addiction. Overdose deaths in Anne Arundel County have sharply risen. In 2016, 119 people died, doubling the previous year's count. Between Jan. 1 and May 31 of this year, 488 people overdosed on drugs and 54 of them died, according to county police.

After a bleak decade of recovering from a broken leg and oxycodone addiction, McCord wants to cook for a living again. Last fall, he underwent surgery to shrink his stomach and has lost almost 100 pounds. He wants to lose another 50 pounds to take more pressure off his leg and ankle so he can stand and work in a kitchen.

Clean four years, he says he regularly takes methadone from a county clinic. But the cost of his methadone might be increasing. Maryland's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene previously gave grants to Anne Arundel Department of Health to run its addiction clinics. Now the same amount of money reimburses addiction treatment centers that serve low-income residents, spreading the $1.2 million around. More people served, but prices might rise for some patients, officials say.

McCord said his counselor warned him his treatment, which includes counseling and psychiatrist care, may increase from $8 a week. Nothing is certain except the uncertainty.

"That's what scares me," he said.

'Every day was a new scheme'

Cooking was everything to Keith McCord.

He grew up in a family of four in Glen Burnie, graduated from North County High School before studying cooking at Baltimore International College. His culinary talents landed him a job as a chef at Velleggia's, an Italian restaurant in Baltimore's Little Italy. Then O'Learys Seafood Restaurant in Annapolis hired him, and he found himself making more money than most of his friends.

More than a decade after working with McCord, Wil Peterson still remembers the man's specialty: Steak Diane sauce.

Keith McCord walks through his neighborhood in Glen Burnie.

"I can still taste it," said Peterson, the owner of O'Learys. He hasn't spoken to McCord in years but remembers him as a "gentle giant."

Owner and chef at Brasserie Brightwell, Brendan Keegan remembered his colleague enduring long and painful hours in the kitchen. The two chefs worked together in the Talbot County restaurant a few years after McCord's 2005 accident. Keegan recalled his colleague limping around the kitchen on a swollen leg. "He took a tremendous amount of pain."

His friend asked him to think twice about working. "You gotta think about the effect this would have on you later," Keegan told McCord. But after months of working with an injured leg, ankle and back, McCord quit.

His addiction became as crippling as his injury.

For years, McCord woke up wondering how he would get oxycodone and how he'd pay for them. He borrowed money from family and friends and never returned it. He stole. He sold scrap metal. He'd take a bus or taxi to a neighborhood in Baltimore he described as an open drug market. He paid about $150 a day for 10 oxycodone pills.

"Every day was a new scheme."

Oxycodone consumed his life. He didn't work or go on dates or spend time with his friends — expect those who were also taking drugs. He'd wake up with nausea, muscle aches, sweats, cold chills. Then, he'd spend the day looking for relief through drugs. He'd go to bed then start the cycle again in the morning.

Sick and tired after five years, McCord entered a county clinic in Glen Burnie where he discovered he needed treatment for depression, a bipolar disorder and methadone — whatever the cost.

Strong enough

Maryland lawmakers want to reduce overdose deaths by putting more money in addiction treatment, expanding access to treatment and prevention, and enacting policies that ensure health care providers follow best practices for addiction treatment.

The state passed a law to create crisis centers and request money to expand drug court programs. Along with a change in grants to local governments, the health department changed a policy to reimburse addiction clinics for counseling and medicine. State officials said the policy change allows them to better track counseling.

"We then have a better sense of whether people are getting that combination therapy," said state health official Shannon McMahon. "The treatment is a combination of drug and behavior therapy."

State health department spokesman Chris Garrett said it improves "accountability and transparency."

A family photo shows Keith McCord, bottom right, before his accident. After extensive injuries from a car accident, he became addicted to pain pills and turned to buying drugs illegally. After entering a methadone treatment program, he is hoping to return to work.

Elin Jones, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, won't specifically discuss McCord's case due to confidentiality restrictions. Generally, price changes are decided case by case.

In McCord's case, his budget is $1,200 a month from disability with half earmarked for rent to his parents. The rest is spent on food and living expenses. He pays a manageable $8 a week for methadone, but a substantial increase could force him to consider life without methadone and possibly relapsing.

"Am I strong enough?" he asks himself.

A new normal

At McCord's home, his family portrait adorns the family room wall. His mother Shirley McCord is a retired nursing home worker. She has lived with the worry and guilt of watching her son struggle. And she has second-guessed her choices.

"If I hadn't went to work, he might not have done what he did," she said. "I would have been there to monitor more closely."

"No, not at all," Keith said when The Capital recently visited their home. "She was a great mom."

He lives in his parents' basement, every day similar to the next. To break up on the monotony, he walks for exercise. He can barely watch cooking shows because they remind him too much of his former life. He never felt the euphoria other addicts describe, he said. Cooking a great meal and running a kitchen was his high. The drugs made him feel less pain.

"I just took them to feel normal."

On a recent walk around his neighborhood, McCord said he's tired of staying home. He can't go back to a restaurant like O'Learys Seafood Restaurant because his body can't take it. But maybe a smaller place where he can do prep work, anything to get back to what he loves.