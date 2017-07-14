Police: Man wanted for Jessup murder found in Texas

Anne Arundel police said a man charged with the murder of a man in Jessup last month was arrested in Texas on Thursday.

The department said Santos "Abel" Diaz-Lemus, 31, from the Columbia area was arrested in Kingwood, Texas around 10 a.m. yesterday by officials with the U.S. Marshalls Office following a traffic stop.

Diaz-Lemus was charged with first and second degree murder as police said he killed Fredy Lopez-Martinez in Jessup last month.

Police said that Lopez-Martinez, 29, of Columbia, was in an altercation with Diaz-Lemus on June 16 in the 2900 block of Jessup Road where Diaz-Lemus "struck Fredy Lopez-Martinez in the upper body with an object."

Lopez-Martinez initially survived his injuries and was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after Howard County police officers found him the day after the fight still suffering from his injuries in Columbia.

Anne Arundel police took over the case after investigating officers found the alleged assault had taken place in the Anne Arundel side of Jessup.

While Diaz-Lemus was originally charged with attempted first degree murder, police said Lopez-Martinez died from his injuries at the hospital on June 27, resulting in the charges being upgraded.

Anne Arundel police said that when Diaz-Lemus was located, he had "tried to alter his appearance by growing out facial hair and also had false identifications on his person."

He is currently being held by law enforcement officials in Texas awaiting extradition to Anne Arundel County, the department said.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact 410-222-4731 or to leave an anonymous tip with 410-222-4700.