Police, MTA footage show Dundalk shooting; officers cleared
News Maryland Anne Arundel County

Roughly 1,200 report for Naval Academy Induction Day

Contact Reporter

Roughly 1,200 young men and women reported Thursday for Induction Day for the Naval Academy Class of 2021.

I-Day officially began at 6 a.m. at Alumni Hall, where incoming plebes began processing through stations that included uniform issue, medical examinations, hair-cuts and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents' Weekend, Aug. 10-13. Plebe Summer officially begins at the completion of the Oath of Office ceremony.

Keep visiting capitalgazette.com for updates and photographs throughout the day.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°