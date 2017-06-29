Roughly 1,200 report for Naval Academy Induction Day

Roughly 1,200 young men and women reported Thursday for Induction Day for the Naval Academy Class of 2021.

I-Day officially began at 6 a.m. at Alumni Hall, where incoming plebes began processing through stations that included uniform issue, medical examinations, hair-cuts and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 p.m. in Tecumseh Court. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents' Weekend, Aug. 10-13. Plebe Summer officially begins at the completion of the Oath of Office ceremony.

Keep visiting capitalgazette.com for updates and photographs throughout the day.