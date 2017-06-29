Assault becomes a homicide and investigation shifts to Anne Arundel

An investigation that started with an assault victim in Howard County has moved across the county line and is now being treated as a homicide.

Anne Arundel County police said Thursday they are seeking the public's help to find a man wanted in the fatal stabbing witnesses say took place in Jessup.

Howard County police responded to reports of an injured man on Stevens Forest Road in Columbia around 10 a.m. June 17. They found an unresponsive man inside a vehicle with stab wounds to his upper body, police said.

Identified as Fredy Roberto Lopez-Martinez, 29, of Columbia, the man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

His condition deteriorated and he died on Tuesday, police said. The next day the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, caused by the stab wounds.

An investigation revealed that Lopez-Martinez was in a fight June 16 in the 2900 block of Jessup Road in Anne Arundel County, police said. The case was turned over to Anne Arundel detectives, police said.

Witnesses said they saw Martinez-Lopez get into a fight with Santos "Abel" Diaz-Lemus, 31, the evening of June 16, and that they saw the Howard County man strike Lopez-Martinez in his upper body with an object, according to police.

Detectives obtained a warrant charging Diaz-Lemus with attempted first-degree murder on June 23 — they have since obtained a new warrant, charging him with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

It appears that Diaz-Lemus has fled the area, police said Thursday.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 — he is considered a violent and dangerous wanted subject, police said.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. People who wish to submit anonymous tips can contact the county's police tip line at 410-222-4700.