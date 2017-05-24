Hate charges in Crofton noose case

The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney office announced Wednesday night that two men who allegedly hung a noose from a light fixture outside Crofton Middle School will be prosecuted on charges of committing and conspiring to commit a hate crime.

The office said Wednesday that Conner Charles Prout, of Crofton, and John Adam Haverman, of Pasadena, both 19, will be prosecuted on charges of harassing/committing a crime upon a person because of that person's race/religion. The men will also be prosecuted on charges of conspiring to harass/commit a crime upon a person because of that person's race/religion.

The two men were arrested May 12.

The noose was discovered around 11 a.m. May 11, and school officials immediately notified police and had a staff member remove the noose.

During the investigation, police recovered video surveillance images showing the two men gaining access to the roof of the school May 11 early in the morning and placing the noose on the light fixture. That evening police released four images from the video. The next day Prout and Haverman were arrested.

The men will also be prosecuted on charges of disturbing and conspiring to disturb school operations, and disorderly conduct and conspiring to commit disorderly conduct. They will also be prosecuted on charges of trespassing on school grounds and for trespassing on posted property.

Attorneys for both defendants said Wednesday evening their clients were not guilty of committing a hate crime.

"Categorically, this had nothing to do with a hate crime," Haverman's lawyer David Putzi said. "I think people can understand that teenage males can engage in foolish behavior that has nothing to do with the offenses that are alleged. Ultimately it will get sorted out in the court system as we move forward."

Prout's attorney Richard Trunnell also denied the charge.

"It appeared to be a stupid prank that was not racially motivated on the part of my client," Trunnell said.

Capital reporters Phil Davis and E.B. Furgurson III contributed to this report.