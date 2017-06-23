3 seriously injured in Glen Burnie crash

Three people were seriously injured in an accident where two vehicles overturned on Route 10 in Glen Burnie on Friday morning.

Capt. Russ Davies, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the scene of a three-car crash on Route 10 southbound near Route 648 at 8:10 a.m.

Davies said two of the vehicles flipped as a result of the crash, trapping one person inside their vehicle for about 20 minutes.

County police said preliminary investigation indicated a Jeep driven by Frances Atkinson, 23, of Baltimore, was traveling north on Route 10 and as the road curved the Jeep left the travel lanes, crossed the median and hit a Ford Mustang.

A third vehicle and a 2014 Honda then hit the rear of the Jeep, left the roadway and hit a tree.

Atkinson; the driver of the Mustang, Paul Logan, 48, of Perryville; and the Honda driver, John Landbeck, 49, of Aberdeen, were all taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

All had serious injuries, but Landbeck's were possibly life-threatening, police said.

The initial cause of the wreck was failure by the Jeep driver to remain right of center, police said. Alcohol and drugs do not initially appear to be a factor in the incident, police said.