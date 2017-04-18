Man wanted in Hanover murder added to FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list

A 26-year-old man police say killed his wife at a Dunkin Donuts in Hanover in 2015 was added to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list Tuesday.

The agency is offering up to $100,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who authorities say stabbed his wife, Palak Patel, 21, multiple times in the backroom of the doughnut shop on April 21, 2015.

Investigators said he was last seen taking a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station in New Jersey on April 22, 2015 around 10 a.m. The agency said he was born in Kantrodi Ta Viramgam, Gujarat, India.

"The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI's Top Ten List," said Gordon B. Johnson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office.

The FBI will hold a news conference in Millersville today with Anne Arundel County police investigators to discuss the case and the move to make Patel one of the United State's most wanted fugitives.