1 man dead after house fire in Arnold Tuesday morning

One man died Tuesday morning in a house fire in Arnold spotted by paramedics as they drove across the Severn River Bridge, county fire department officials said.

Around 1:30 a.m., an ambulance from the Arnold fire station was returning from Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis when paramedics saw flames below the northeast side of the Route 50 bridge, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The ambulance crew called 911 to report a possible house fire in the area.

When firefighters arrived to the 1700 block of Winchester Road, they found a single-story, single-family home fully engulfed in flames. Two men were in the home at the time of the fire. One man was able to get out without any injuries, but the other was unable to escape. He was declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters are withholding the name of the victim until a positive identification has been made and the next of kin notified.

Fifty-six firefighters from the county, Annapolis and Naval District Washington-Naval Academy were called in on the one-alarm fire. The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes, and two fire boats were dispatched in order to have a continuous supply of water.

The house was located on the water near the foot of the Severn River Bridge.

Caption Firefighter Training in Annapolis The Annapolis Fire Department, along with firefighters from the Naval Academy, held a training session in a acquired structure at 114 Spa View Avenue on Thursday morning. The training will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week. The Annapolis Fire Department, along with firefighters from the Naval Academy, held a training session in a acquired structure at 114 Spa View Avenue on Thursday morning. The training will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week. Caption Firefighter Training in Annapolis The Annapolis Fire Department, along with firefighters from the Naval Academy, held a training session in a acquired structure at 114 Spa View Avenue on Thursday morning. The training will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week. The Annapolis Fire Department, along with firefighters from the Naval Academy, held a training session in a acquired structure at 114 Spa View Avenue on Thursday morning. The training will continue Monday through Wednesday of next week. Caption Annapolis Police Officer Michael Macri faces long recovery Officer First Class Michael Macri with the Annapolis Police Department and his wife Nicole discuss his accident while responding to a call, family struggles during his rehab and the support of the police department and community. Officer First Class Michael Macri with the Annapolis Police Department and his wife Nicole discuss his accident while responding to a call, family struggles during his rehab and the support of the police department and community. Caption Glen Burnie Stabbing Reporter Phil Davis discusses the murder of Aaron Jamal Skipwith, 26, who died from stab wounds after getting into a fight in the area of Sidelines Bar in Glen Burnie recently. Reporter Phil Davis discusses the murder of Aaron Jamal Skipwith, 26, who died from stab wounds after getting into a fight in the area of Sidelines Bar in Glen Burnie recently. Caption Police investigate killing in Crofton Lt. Ryan Frashure talks about the police investifation of the killing of Jhalandia Elaine Butler at her home in Crofton. Police are looking for a suspect, the woman's boyfriend Ryan Gregory Hollebon. Lt. Ryan Frashure talks about the police investifation of the killing of Jhalandia Elaine Butler at her home in Crofton. Police are looking for a suspect, the woman's boyfriend Ryan Gregory Hollebon. Caption Two alarm fire in Annapolis Firefighters respond to a two alarm fire in Annapolis in a commercial building on Tidewater Colony Drive. Firefighters respond to a two alarm fire in Annapolis in a commercial building on Tidewater Colony Drive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimated dollar loss has not been made.