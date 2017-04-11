1 man dead after house fire in Arnold Tuesday morning

One man died Tuesday morning in a house fire in Arnold spotted by paramedics as they drove across the Severn River Bridge, county fire department officials said.
Around 1:30 a.m., an ambulance from the Arnold fire station was returning from Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis when paramedics saw flames below the northeast side of the Route 50 bridge, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The ambulance crew called 911 to report a possible house fire in the area.
When firefighters arrived to the 1700 block of Winchester Road, they found a single-story, single-family home fully engulfed in flames. Two men were in the home at the time of the fire. One man was able to get out without any injuries, but the other was unable to escape. He was declared dead at the scene.
Firefighters are withholding the name of the victim until a positive identification has been made and the next of kin notified.
Fifty-six firefighters from the county, Annapolis and Naval District Washington-Naval Academy were called in on the one-alarm fire. The blaze was under control in about 20 minutes, and two fire boats were dispatched in order to have a continuous supply of water.
The house was located on the water near the foot of the Severn River Bridge.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimated dollar loss has not been made.