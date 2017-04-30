Police still searching for prisoner who escaped in Jessup 54 hours later

Police are still searching for a man serving a 106-year prison sentence in Delaware more than 54 hours after he escaped Friday while being taken to a psychiatric facility in Jessup.

The Howard County Police Department wrote on its Facebook page Sunday morning that "there have been no updates or confirmed sightings in the search for escaped attempted murderer" David M. Watson II, who was convicted of attempted murder after shooting into police officers' homes in Delaware.

In another update, posted around 4 p.m. Sunday, police said they are continuing to work with U.S. Marshals and Maryland State Police for the on-going search.

Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, police wrote that they are continuing the investigation but "have suspended the ground search after exhausting all search efforts in the immediate area."

Officers from Howard County police, U.S. Marshals Service and Maryland State Police will continue to follow up on local leads as well in Wicomico County and Delaware, where police said Watson has ties.

Police said there are "no indications that Watson remains in the area and there have been no sightings." Officials are still gathering information to determine if the escape was planned or if it was impulsive, according to the Facebook page.

Watson, 28, ran into the woods while he was being transported to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center near Dorsey Run Road and Patuxent Range Road. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said Watson was being taken to the prison hospital center for a regular psychiatric evaluation. He was ruled not competent to stand trial in 2014 for similar charges in Maryland and has been having regular psychiatric evaluations since.

Watson was picked up Friday morning from the Sussex County Correctional Facility in Delaware and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center, Lewis said. Correctional officers then took him to Jessup around 8 a.m.

Watson escaped as he was being moved from the vehicle into the hospital around 9:40 a.m., police said. The escape was reported six minutes later and police started a search using K-9 teams, a helicopter and tactical units. Maryland State Police and Anne Arundel County police were also taking part in the search.

Police said Watson didn't have access to weapons and asked anyone who sees someone matching his description to call 911 immediately.

Watson is white, 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds. Police said he has face tattoos between his eyes and under his right eye, as well as several body tattoos, including "Evil" on the back of his neck and "Sin" on his hand.

He was last seen wearing all-white clothing. He is also known to wear glasses.

Howard County police said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information on Watson's whereabouts.