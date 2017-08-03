Man, granddaughter drown in Severna Park pool

Two people drowned in a swimming pool Thursday afternoon at a home in Severna Park, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials said.

A 51-year-old man and his 4-year-old granddaughter were pulled from the water by firefighters and taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, where they were pronounced dead.

Lt. Ryan Frashure, police spokesman, said a group of neighborhood children were swimming at a pool behind a home on Jamar Drive when the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m.

The owners apparently let neighborhood children swim there if there is an adult supervising, Frashure said.

As the group played in the pool, a 4-year-old, who could not swim, jumped in the deep end.

The other children tried to extend skimmer poles to the struggling girl with no success. They then got the attention of her grandfather, Frashure said.

Frashure said the man made several attempts to reach the girl from the edge of the pool.

"We assume he decided to jump into the water to try and save his granddaughter," Frashure said.

When the children saw the man struggling, they ran down the street and told the girl's great grandmother, who rushed to the scene. When she saw the two victims at the bottom of the pool, she called 911.

Responders arrived four minutes after receiving the call, pulled the pair from the pool and began immediate resuscitation efforts before rushing them to the hospital, Frashure said.

"This is obviously a terrible and very tragic accident," Frashure said.