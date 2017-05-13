Anne Arundel County firefighters rescue dog from hole

On Saturday, it was man's turn to save Lassie from the well.

At about 11:43 a.m., Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Shore Drive in Edgewater where a dog had fallen into a dry well or old septic hole, fire officials said.

A border collie named Siri had fallen into the hole about 8 feet deep and gotten trapped in the mud.

Since it was trapped in the mud, a firefighter had to be lowered into the hole to extract the dog and raise it from the hole.

It was reunited with its owner after the rescue, fire officials said.