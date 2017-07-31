Exclusive: Woman drove the wrong way five miles on Route 50 before fatal crash

A Greenbelt police officer came forward over the weekend to say he saw the driver who caused a fatal head-on collision last week enter Route 50 in the wrong direction more than five miles away.

Officer Michael Apgar of Cape St. Claire told The Capital Saturday that he saw the driver enter westbound Route 50 at Route 2 south exit ramp in Annapolis. He was the first person to call in the wrong-way driver to police, records of 911 calls released Monday by Anne Arundel County police show.

The driver, identified by police as Christine Parks, 31, of Severn, drove east for several minutes before she collided with a car driven by Hui Xu, 34, of Herndon, Virginia. Police said the crash, which injured two others as well, happened near Bay Dale Drive on across the Severn River Bridge.

In his call to police, Apgar was shaken after the driver sped by him in the wrong direction while he was in the exit lanes leading to the Jennifer Road portion of the ramp.

"A car just came at me doing 100 mph going the wrong way on Route 50," he told a 911 dispatcher at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Maryland State Police have not publicly identified where Parks entered Route 50, one of three wrong-way crashes that have killed five people near Annapolis since May. Police spokesman Ronald Snyder said Monday it would be a couple of weeks before police issue an update on the investigation.

Apgar said no one has contacted him regarding what he saw, even though he provided his phone number and identified himself.

The officer was taking his son to the emergency room at Anne Arundel Medical Center around 2 a.m. when the wrong way driver passed by him after coming up out of the exit ramp. He said he was headed to the off ramp from Route 50 to Jennifer Road toward AAMC, which splits off from the lanes that continue connect with Route 2 south and Medical Parkway.

"They came up the ramp flying right at me," he said. "I saw the car as it passed me."

Apgar's son had an asthma attack but has since recovered.

That first call was followed by several from other motorists who spotted Parks' car as she passed Annapolis, went over the Severn River Bridge and continued east.

One caller told dispatchers that he saw a car driving the wrong way near the Rowe Boulevard exit while another said minutes later he saw the vehicle near the Red Hot and Blue Diner at Old Mill Bottom Road on the opposite side of Severn River.

State police from the Annapolis barracks said they responded to the calls and quickly found the wreckage of Parks' and Xu's cars, along with a third vehicle, near Bay Dale Drive.

Police said they found alcohol in Parks' car and are investigating the possibility that it may have played a role in the crash. Parks family in Severn has declined to comment.

State Highway Administration officials said while they have started their own investigation into the crash, they will await the completion of police investigation before studying the need for better signs or road markings.

Monday morning, the exit ramp was clearly marked by numerous signs warning drivers. There are two "Do Not Enter" signs, two "One Way" signs and a no right hand turn sign all at the intersection of Route 2 and the Route 50 exit ramp. There are also two "Wrong Way" signs visible farther up the ramp.

The accident is at least the second time a driver caused a fatal crash on Route 50 this year after incorrectly navigating an access point.

An Eastern Shore woman got on the eastbound side of the highway in May from Busch's Frontage Road, killing herself and another driver after traveling about two miles. Her infant son survived. Police said an autopsy found no drugs or alcohol in her system.

Recently released results of a traffic engineering report determined the ramp is adequately marked to keep drivers from heading into oncoming traffic.

Earlier this month, a Montgomery County man died in a head-on collision that injured two others after he drove north on southbound Interstate 97, near where it intersects with Route 50.

Investigators have not said how the man got onto the highway headed in the wrong direction. An autopsy found he had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

A police officer for 11 years, Apgar said some of the entrances and exits to Route 50 can be difficult to navigate.

"If you aren't familiar with the ramps they can be confusing," he said.

Rick Hutzell contributed to this report.