Anne Arundel Medical Center planning for cardiac surgery program despite legal challenge

Anne Arundel Medical Center is continuing to prepare and plan for a cardiac surgery program, its president and CEO said in an email to supporters, despite a stay granted by a Prince George's County judge.

Two years ago, AAMC in Annapolis and Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie submitted applications for certificates of need for a cardiac surgery program to the Maryland Health Care Commission.

The commission awarded Anne Arundel Medical Center an open-heart surgery program in March. BWMC's request was denied.

In April, BWMC and Dimensions Healthcare System, parent company of Prince George's Hospital Center, filed petitions for judicial review of the decision.

At the end of May, lawyers for BWMC and Dimensions asked Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge Beverly Woodard to rule for a stay of proceedings, citing, among many reasons, that the Prince George's Hospital Center's "fragile" cardiac surgery program will face "irreparable harm."

Lawyers for Anne Arundel Medical Center and the Maryland Health Care Commission argued against the stay, but it was granted on Friday.

In a statement to supporters on Friday, AAMC President and CEO Victoria Bayless said the stay means the hospital cannot perform any cardiac surgery procedures while legal proceedings take place.

"However, as I have previously communicated, we do not plan to perform cardiac surgery until April 2018. Therefore, we will continue our planning and preparation for the cardiac surgery program," Bayless said in an email.

In the email, Bayless said AAMC is confident in the Maryland Health Care Commission's unanimous decision in March to approve the cardiac surgery program.

"We prepared ourselves for opposition, and our attorneys are working accordingly on our behalf," Bayless said.

In the email, Bayless said Department of Surgery Chair Adrian Park and Chief Nurse Barbara Jacobs will co-chair a steering committee for the cardiac program.

Bayless said AAMC will work through the process and continue to advocate for "what's right for our community: improved access to cardiac care."

"We expect to begin performing surgery in the spring, after the appeal to the Prince George's County Circuit Court has been decided," Bayless said in the email.