Hospitals ask state to reject AAMC cardiac surgery recommendation

Two hospitals are continuing the fight over a cardiac surgery center in Anne Arundel County, urging the state health care commission to reject a recommendation that Anne Arundel Medical Center get the highly sought-after program.

Baltimore Washington Medical Center filed papers saying the Maryland Health Care Commission reviewer "disregarded" important evidence showing that BWMC would have more than the needed 200 patients by its second year, and misinterpreted several state criteria for a cardiac program.

Dimensions Healthcare System, parent company of Prince George's Hospital Center, wrote that it recently made significant investment in upgrading its cardiac surgery program and that its future is an important component of the future of the new regional medical center in Largo recently approved by the state.

The reviewer recommended Dec. 30 against giving approval to the hospital in Glen Burnie. Instead, he recommended AAMC in Annapolis get the required certificate of need.

Both competing hospitals filed a "submission of exceptions" Wednesday, asking the commission to reverse the recommendation.

BWMC said it "misconstrues and misapplies several review standards and criteria in reaching an unjustifiable recommendation," the hospital wrote in a 80-page document.

In a statement issued Thursday, Dimensions Healthcare System focused on the impact of a program at AAMC on health care in Prince George's County.

"Dimensions is committed to ensuring that its cardiac program continue to thrive, and anticipates that its new medical center will be a driver of transformational change in the health care delivery system in Prince George's County, the most racially diverse and second most populous jurisdiction in Maryland, which has been historically underserved," the company wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

As part of the certificate of need process, applicants and interested parties can submit written exceptions to findings or conclusions. There's also an opportunity for applicants and interested parties to respond to those comments.

Dr. Craig Tanio wrote in his recommendation memo that AAMC get the certificate because it "has the highest potential for establishment of a lower charge cardiac surgery program that will also be high performing."

The recommendation followed an almost two-year application process. The hospitals submitted applications for a cardiac surgery certificate of need in February 2015, and state officials said a short while later that only one was likely to receive it.

AAMC also filed a response to Tanio's recommendation, endorsing his findings.

The recommendation "persuasively articulates how AAMC's location, size, and larger service area make it better positioned than BWMC to reach the cardiac surgery case volumes demanded in the State Health Plan," the hospital wrote in its two-page response.

The hospital added that it "appreciates" the work of Tanio and wrote that the recommendation "demonstrates careful scrutiny of the evidence and arguments" submitted by the hospitals and interested parties.

The health commission will make its final decision on the certificate at its Jan. 26 meeting in Baltimore. Commission officials have declined to be comment on the process.

BWMC, part of the University of Maryland Medical System, outlined 10 "exceptions" to make the case for reversing Taino's recommendation. Many of the points came out of Taino's finding that the hospital would fail to meet the necessary volume of patients.

Adult cardiac surgery programs are obligated to complete 200 open heart surgery cases in the second full year of operation. BWMC argued it would reach that threshold.

Some of the exceptions were:

•The model Taino used to assess the minimum volume of patients is "fundamentally flawed, violates UM BWMC's right to due process and should be rejected."

•His that the hospital wouldn't meet the minimum volume should be rejected.

•The determination that distance and travel time could serves as "secondary justification" for AAMC should also be rejected.

•The hospital recommended the commission strike Taino's alternative forecast of how many surgery cases AAMC and BWMC would see by the second year of a program.

BWMC focused on the AAMC application in its comments, specifically the projected impact of the cardiac program and its financial feasibility. It said its cross-county competitor failed to meet specific qualifications and standards.

In his recommendation, Tanio created his own patient volume forecasts, finding that AAMC would meet the 200 cases in the second full year of operation while BWMC would not.

BWMC argued in response that his calculations are "mathematically and logically flawed." The hospital wrote that Taino's model "oversimplifies the complex nature of health care delivery system."

Tanio's alternative volume forecast is based on data that was not part of the official record, which left BWMC unable to analyze and recreate the reviewer's projections, the hospital argued in the document.

The reviewer opened the record to enter new evidence on Dec. 30 and 45 minutes after doing so, his recommendation was released. The new evidence consisted of data used to create Tanio's forecast, the hospital wrote.

By doing this, there was no time to comment on "analysis that raises genuine issues of fact," BWMC argued.

"The introduction of new facts and analyses at the close of a two-year review not only undermines the goals of the review process, it violates the parties' right to due process," the hospital wrote.

In its response to Tanio's determination that travel distance and time serve as a "secondary justification" for AAMC, the also wrote that it's "not clear what benefit AAMC derived from the reviewer's conclusion that it was entitled to a the additional justification.

According to the health care commission, if applicants want to create a cardiac program on the basis of inadequate access in their region they must show that access barriers exist and have a detailed plan for how they would address them.

"I am persuaded by AAMC's arguments that this reduction in travel time can produce tangible benefits in terms of more timely service and better coordinated care and care management," Tanio wrote.