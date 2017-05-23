Blue Angels show still on for Wednesday; practice Tuesday afternoon

If you haven't heard, the Blue Angels are in town.

Despite the forecasts of potential rain this week, the Blue Angels arrived in Annapolis Tuesday morning for its performance during Commissioning Week. The practice begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the official Blue Angels show is 2 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service forecasters believe that Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high about 71 degrees. Later Wednesday night, showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected after 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. The wind will pick up that night, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

In order to perform, the Blue Angels need to "have at least three nautical miles of visibility horizontally from centerpoint, and a minimum cloud ceiling of 1,500 feet, which the FAA can waive to 1,000 feet," according to its website. At this ceiling, the Blue Angels perform a limited number of exercises. To perform all of the maneuvers, the Blue Angels need a minimum ceiling of 8,000 feet and visibility of three nautical miles.

The best viewing spots for the Blue Angels are at Hospital Point at the Naval Academy, as well as on the opposite side of the Severn River at the World War II Memorial and Jonas Green Park. There's also good spots along the Naval Academy seawall, City Dock and the Maritime Museum in Eastport.