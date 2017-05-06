Tower-top platform latest step in rehabilitating aging Bay Bridge

When drivers look up as they're headed to and from the Eastern Shore this summer, they'll see two new structures atop the towers of the westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The 16-by-16-foot temporary construction platforms, one for each tower, are part of a $29.6 million effort to rehabilitate the 44-year-old westbound span of the bridge. That work is a piece of a broader $273 million investment the Maryland Transportation Authority said it is putting into the Bay Bridge in the next six years.

The project comes about seven years after the deck of the westbound span of the bridge was replaced, and coincides with a project to re-wrap and dehumidify suspension cables and steps to keep the aging structure in good condition.

Workers were prepared to begin installing the platforms Saturday, depending on weather.

The $29.6 million rehabilitation initiative started last fall and is scheduled to run through summer 2018. According to the MDTA's capital program summary for fiscal year 2017, the rehabilitation was planned after an investigation into the main suspension cables of the bridge found varying degrees of wear.

Adding supplemental cables through the rehabilitation will maintain the "long-term serviceability" of the bridge, according to the document. The project will also repair other bridge components that are showing wear, extending the life of the bridge.

Right now, in addition to the installation of the tower platforms, temporary access platforms are being installed along and beneath the roadway, according to MDTA spokesman John Sales.

Workers will begin installing tower-top cable anchorages on the westbound span this summer, which will hold the new strands in place. Supplemental cables will be added in the fall; after that, suspender ropes, which secure the new strands to the bridge itself, will be added, according to Sales.

Structural steel items below the suspension span of the bridge will be repaired in early 2018.

To get to the top of the towers to complete this work, workers will access the site via the water, climb a set of stairs and then climb the cables to reach the top of the bridge towers, which are roughly 565 feet above the water. They can then work from the new construction platforms.

Once installed, the tower-top platforms will remain until the rehabilitation work is done. Drivers won't have a clear view of the workers atop the platform, as they will be shielded by blue netting, which will also prevent debris from falling on the roadway or into the water.

Bigger picture

The work is one in a series of construction projects on the bridge over the past decade. The deck of the westbound span was replaced between June 2006 and October 2010. The bridge was then cleaned, painted and repaired between April 2011 and May 2015.

Several projects on the westbound span and the older eastbound span, which opened in 1952, are ongoing. Between August 2012 and October 2018 cables are being re-wrapped and dehumidified, according to Sales.

Various structural repairs and miscellaneous modifications have been completed on both spans since 2015 and will continue through 2020.

Annapolis Regional Transportation Management Association Executive Director Dave Humphreys called the $29.6 million westbound bridge rehabilitation project a good one.

"The agency involved knows what it's doing as far as maintaining bridges," Humphreys said.

When asked if the most recent repairs to the westbound span would be sufficient, or if additional repairs will be needed in the future, Sales said safety is a top priority for the authority.

"The MDTA has a rigorous inspection program and it's our (utmost) priority to keep our facilities safe and in top condition," he said.

Humphreys said he predicts more repairs for both spans in the future.

"They're going to be increasing," he said. "We're dealing with aging structures."

A Bay Bridge Life Cycle Cost Analysis, published in December 2015, found that both spans can be repaired and maintained in "fair or better condition" through 2065.

"Beyond 2065, it is difficult to project what rehabilitation and maintenance would be required to keep the bridges in fair or better condition, but it is likely that major rehabilitation projects would be required that would necessitate extensive short-term and/or long-term lane closures," an executive summary of the study reads.

As of December 2015, the eastbound span of the bridge was in "satisfactory condition," according to the report, meaning that structural elements were showing minor deterioration. The westbound span was in "fair condition" in December 2015, meaning that "all primary structural elements are sound but may have minor section loss, cracking, spalling, or scour."

The study shows that between 1952 and 2014, $217 million was spent on rehabilitation, maintenance and improvement costs for the eastbound span.

Between 2014 and 2065, it would likely cost $1.227 billion to rehabilitate, maintain and improve the eastbound span, according to the study.

For the westbound span, $212 million has been spent on rehabilitation, maintenance and improvements between 1973 and 2014. Another $1.453 billion could be spent between 2014 and 2065, according to the study.

The study included options to improve the existing spans, as well as options to increase capacity. Those include widening the eastbound span, tearing down both bridges and building an eight-lane roadway, and keeping both bridges as-is while adding a third span.

Future plans

The MDTA is currently in the midst of a four-year study that will answer two questions connected to the bridge's future: Is it financially feasible to build a third span, and where would such a span be located?

Melissa Williams, acting director of the MDTA's Division of Planning and Program Development, said in April that the group is just beginning its work. The first phase of the study, which will span from January to the end of 2018, will essentially be a critical flaw analysis, spotting problems with locations, such as where the bay is too wide or other issues which would preclude a possible location.

The second phase, which will start in late 2018 and last until the end of 2020, will narrow that list even more until a final location is selected.

That look ahead to the future is what Humphreys is focused on, and he feels it will take more than the MDTA to get the job done. Widening the bridge or other options that focus on the current bay crossing could contribute to more traffic and air pollution in the Annapolis area, Humphreys said.