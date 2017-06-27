Anne Arundel fires anti-discrimination officer

Two days after protesters rallied at City Dock calling on local leaders to address racism in Anne Arundel County, the county has fired the official in charge of examining discrimination complaints.

Owen McEvoy, a spokesman for County Executive Steve Schuh, confirmed Tuesday that Compliance Officer Angela Davis is no longer working for county government. Her last day was Monday, he said.

Davis, an attorney who owns The Davis Law Group in Columbia, was hired a little more than a month ago to oversee the handling of discrimination complaints in county government and to create a county-wide curriculum to educate employees about diversity and inclusion. Her salary was $110,000 a year.

Davis did not return requests for comment Tuesday. McEvoy declined to comment on the reason for her departure, citing a policy not to discuss personnel matters.

As recently as a few days ago, county officials cited Davis as a key player in efforts to take action against discrimination and racism in Anne Arundel.

Councilman Pete Smith, D-Severn, has called on Annapolis and county officials to declare a state of emergency on race relations following several recent incidents. Two men were arrested last month after the discovery of a noose at Crofton Middle School, and a Severna Park man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of an African-American student from Bowie State University visiting the University of Maryland, College Park.

At City Dock in Annapolis, people wear signs with he photographs of people of color killed by police and in racially motivated incidents at a rally calling for a state of emergency in racial justice in Maryland. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

A coalition of groups, including the Anne Arundel chapter of the NAACP and the Caucus of African-American Leaders, held a rally at City Dock Sunday to call attention to experiences of injustice and demand action.

Schuh and Annapolis Mayor Mike Pantelides have said they don't believe a state of emergency is the proper way to address racism, but pledged to fight discrimination in other ways. Schuh has promised to put together a comprehensive action plan on the subject, the details of which are expected to be announced sometime next month.

Smith said he was surprised by the announcement, but didn't expect Davis' departure to delay his work with the county to push back against racism. He plans to meet with Schuh and other officials July 11 to discuss potential initiatives.

"The timing and the optics of this certainly don't sit well. It's unfortunate just from the simple timing of us trying to build this coalition and come up with ideas," Smith said.

But, he added, "it shouldn't detract or deter from what we're trying to accomplish."

The Rev. Stephen Tillett, who heads the NAACP's Anne Arundel branch, called Davis' departure "disappointing."

"She came in with a wealth of experience. We were impressed with her and were looking forward to the great work she was going to do," he said.

"I believe that the county executive is trying to make some inroads there, but he's at the top, and he does not exercise hourly, minute-by-minute control over the people who work in his government. And unless those folks will open themselves to just the concept, the possibility that people who have been marginalized for centuries… that their concerns, complaints, grievances are substantive, that they are real -- until people are willing to grasp that and make sincere and comprehensive changes, I think things will continue to be the same."

McEvoy said the county has already begun to interview candidates for Davis' position.

"Understanding the critical importance of the role of compliance officer, we are moving swiftly to fill the position," he said.