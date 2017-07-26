Two killed in wrong way crash on Route 50 near Annapolis

Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in an apparent wrong-way crash on Route 50 near Annapolis, shutting down the highway for several hours heading into the morning commute.

Maryland State Police said that shortly after 2 a.m. police received calls about a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 50 near the Severn River Bridge. Troopers from the Annapolis barracks quickly discovered a crash near Bay Dale Drive involving three vehicles.

All lanes of westbound Route 50 were closed and fire and rescue units responded. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are believed to be the drivers of two of the vehicles involved, but their identities have not been released. There were no other passengers in their vehicles.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were both injured and taken to Anne Arundel County Medical Center for treatment.

All lanes of Route 50 at Bay Dale were expected to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continued. State Highway Administration personnel were detouring westbound traffic at Cape St. Claire Road.

It is the third wrong way fatal on the Route 50 corridor this year.

Earlier this month, a Rockville man was killed when he drove the wrong way on southbound Interstate 97 after exiting Route 50 near Annapolis.

In May, an Eastern Shore woman and a man from Cape St. Claire were killed when she drove west onto eastbound Route 50 at Busch's Frontage Road. The woman's infant son was not harmed in the crash.