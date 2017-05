Joshua McKerrow / The Capital Gazette

Prior to the "Herndon Climb"mids from the class of 2020 rally before tackling climb. First year USNA students, "plebes," climb the Herndon obelisk monument to retrieve a white plebs "dixie cup" hat on the top top and replace it with an upperclassman's hat, marking the end of their 1st year at the Naval Academy. (Joshua McKerrow / The Capital Gazette)