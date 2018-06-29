President Trump speaks out against the Capital Gazette shooting

President Donald Trump offered condolences and pledged Friday to fight violence in America after the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis.

Calling Thursday’s attack “horrific,” the president said the rampage “shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief.”

“Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs,” ” Trump said from the White House Friday during an event to mark the six-month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

A gunman blasted his way into the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun Thursday afternoon, killing five people and injuring two others, authorities said.

Killed in the attack were editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, 59; Wendi Winters, 65, a community correspondent who headed special publications; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; sports writer John McNamara, 56; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant. Two other staff members, Rachael Pacella and Janel Cooley, were also injured during the attack. They have been released from the hospital.

“To the families of the victims, there are no words to express our sorrow for your loss,” the president said. “Horrible, horrible event, a horrible thing happened. In your suffering we pledge our eternal support. The suffering is so great — I have seen some of the people — so great.

“My government will not rest until we have done everything in our power to reduce violent crime and to protect innocent life. We will not ever leave your side, so our warmest, best wishes and regrets.”

Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger