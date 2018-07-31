Former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci says he donated to Capital Gazette victims fundraiser

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has donated to a fundraiser to support the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting, he said in an interview with an Annapolis radio station.

During his interview with WNAV 1430 radio host Jane Schlegel, Scaramucci spoke of the importance of the country’s free press in the context of the Capital Gazette shooting. A gunman opened fire on the newsroom June 28, killing five staff members: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

“It was just super important that we recognize the tragedy,” Scaramucci said in the interview, “not only on the human scale, which is obviously so devastating for these families, but also on the symbolic scale as it relates to America’s journalists and how important it is that we do everything we can to maintain the institution of the free press and the commitment to the First Amendment.”

His comments stand in contrast with the frequent anti-press rhetoric of Trump, who has often referred to journalists as “enemies of the people.”

The New York hedge fund financier declined in the radio interview to disclose how much he donated to the fundraiser, but said “it was a pretty good percentage of what they raised.”

Scaramucci was White House communications director for 10 days in 2017 before he was removed by President Donald Trump. He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Capital Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

