Anne Arundel opens the doors of fire, police stations to heroin addicts seeking help

When Anne Arundel County announced a program to open police and fire stations to people seeking treatment for drug addiction, expectations were low that many people would actually come.

Yet within an hour of the debut of Safe Stations in April, a woman who spotted a notice on Facebook about the program walked into the fire station in Brooklyn Park asking for treatment. She was accompanied by a man — who returned the next day acknowledging that he, too, needed help.

To date, more than 200 people have come to fire and police stations in the county seeking heroin treatment.

About 60 percent have entered 28-day inpatient treatment programs in then county. Five percent went to outpatient treatment and 9 percent went to mental health treatment. Even those who have come from outside Anne Arundel have found help: Crisis counselors placed about half of out-of-county cases into treatment facilities as well.

Officials say the goal of Safe Stations is to remove barriers for people seeking help from heroin and other opiate addictions. In addition to immediate access — police and fire stations are open 24/7 — the program offers counseling, expedited treatment and coordination with other agencies, including the court system, to get people into treatment.

“It’s a big step to say, ‘Hey, I need help,” said Anne Arundel Fire Chief Allan C. Graves. “We want to keep them on that path.”

Safe Stations has drawn the attention of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, which is battling a statewide opioid crisis that has surged in recent years despite public awareness campaigns and efforts to broaden services.

Clay Stamp, director of the command center, calls Safe Stations a “promising practice” worthy of consideration by other jurisdictions. The state issued a grant to Anne Arundel to help hire more crisis counselors to assist the program.

“We are encouraging jurisdictions to take a close look at it,” Stamp said.

Analysts say 24-hour access is crucial to fighting the opioid epidemic. The nature of addiction is that there’s a narrow window of time to get someone into treatment.

“If you wait, they’re almost guaranteed to use again because they’ll go into a horrible, uncomfortable withdrawal,” said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, the former Baltimore health commissioner and state health secretary who is now a professor and associate dean at the Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. “If you can get someone to treatment quickly, they can avoid that motivation.”

Sharfstein said it’s also important to have options where people can seek treatment. He called the use of fire stations “very creative.” Officials must “help people access effective treatment from multiple locations,” he said, “so that you can take advantage of every opportunity.”

That was the thinking in Anne Arundel, where overdoses have soared.

“People are more successful when they come on their own,” said Jen Corbin, director of the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response System.

She said county officials asked: “What if we had a place where people would come when they’re ready?”

Anne Arundel and the City of Annapolis decided fire and police departments would be perfect choices. tations are in every community, everyone knows where they are, and they are staffed around-the-clock.

Fire stations have had the vast majority of walk-in cases. Officials believe that’s because people are used to turning to firefighters for help.

“We’re capitalizing on the comfort level people have with a fire station,” Graves said.

Yet even in desperation or resolve, people can be wary. Officials say some come to a station, ask a few questions, get a little information, then leave. Paramedics try to accommodate immediate needs — at Brooklyn Park, the busiest Safe Stations location, firefighters have often run to the McDonald’s across the street to get food for a hungry client.

Sometimes it takes two or three visits for individuals to be comfortable enough to actually ask for treatment. When they do, the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response System is called, and within about 15 to 20 minutes — day or night — a crisis team member arrives for an evaluation. The members are licensed social workers or counselors, and have a menu of options available based on the severity of the individual’s addiction and whether they have insurance.

“We know where to guide them pretty fast,” Corbin said.

Prior to Safe Stations, crisis team members were making visits to people who had survived overdoses, trying to nudge them into treatment.

Only about 10 percent would go, Corbin said.

“People don’t want treatment right out of overdosing,” Corbin said. “They’re angry, they’re mad.”

The early success of Safe Stations has offered a nugget of hope against a tide of overdoses and drug-related deaths in Anne Arundel. On one weekend in July, there were more cases of people seeking help through Safe Stations than there were overdoses.

That’s considered a win. Still, more than 100 people have died from overdoses in the county so far this year.

“We’re not seeing the big numbers making the turn,” Graves said. “But it’s nice to see these glimmers.”

Thus far no other jurisdiction in the Baltimore area has replicated Safe Stations. Most are working to expand access to addiction treatment for walk-ins and on evenings and weekends.

Baltimore County, for instance, accepts walk-ins seeking treatment on weekdays at the Eastern Family Resource Center in Essex, and is planning to expand the service to the Liberty Family Resource Center in Randallstown, said Dr. Gregory Branch, the county’s health officer.

A state grant will pay salaries for four additional peer recovery counselors who will be on-call to help Baltimore County police officers and firefighters who encounter people seeking help. The county hopes to expand hours of its hotline, 410-88-REACH, which currently operates 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“It’s all during the day,” Branch said. “We want something in non-traditional hours. If I come to you at 10 o’clock at night, I can’t wait until 8 in the morning.”

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell said he hopes to nudge the county into trying Safe Stations.

“I think our county is a little bit behind,” the Dundalk Republican said. “I just see the writing on the wall that this problem is only going to get worse.”

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh couldn’t say whether the city has considered Safe Stations.

Howard County is reviewing whether Safe Stations might work, health department spokeswoman Lisa de Hernandez said.

Carroll County health officer Edwin Singer said Safe Stations might not make logistical sense there. Carroll has both county government and multiple small municipal governments, and the fire companies are independent organizations run by volunteers.