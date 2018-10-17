TSA stops man with collapsible rifle at BWI. He says his mom packed his bag.

The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport from boarding a plane with a collapsible rifle on Friday.

TSA agents found the .40 caliber rifle in a 22-year-old Hagerstown man’s carry-on luggage when it went through an X-Ray machine, according to the TSA.

The gun was not loaded, and the man claimed he did not know it was in his luggage because his mother packed his bag, according to the TSA.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm, violating airport security procedures and having a weapon in an airport, according to a TSA official. A hearing is set for Dec. 19 in Anne Arundel County District Court, the official said.

The gun was the 20th recovered at a BWI checkpoint so far this year. Last year TSA agents caught 26 firearms, and 24 were recovered in 2016 at BWI.

In addition to criminal charges, travelers who bring guns to airport security checkpoints can face TSA fines up to $13,000.

Here's a look at some of the potentially lethal items discovered at BWI.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan