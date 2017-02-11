Anne Arundel police arrest suspect at Maryland Live Casino after carjacking incident

Anne Arundel County police apprehended a suspect at Maryland Live Casino after a carjacking incident in Washington.

At around 11 p.m. Friday, Anne Arundel police were informed of a car chase involving Prince George's County officers in the Route 295 area. The vehicle was involved in a carjacking in Washington, Anne Arundel police said. The chase continued into Maryland Live Casino at the Arundel Mills Mall parking garage.

The driver was arrested without a struggle by Anne Arundel police shortly after entering the casino.

The casino was partially evacuated due to a police search but is now back to normal operations, according to police.

Six people suffered minor injuries. Three were taken to a local hospital and three declined to be transported, according to the Anne Arundel County fire department. The injuries were believed to have occurred as people were trying to flee the casino, said fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies. He said the individuals were not injured by the suspect involved in the chase.

The suspect was taken to a local police facility, Anne Arundel police said. DC Metropolitan Police will continue to investigate the carjacking and a shooting.