Anne Arundel police arrest Washington man after chase ending at Maryland Live Casino

Anne Arundel County police arrested a Washington man after a lengthy chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies that ended at Maryland Live Casino on Friday night.

At around 11 p.m. Friday, Anne Arundel police were informed of a car chase involving Prince George's County officers in the Route 295 area. Police believed the vehicle was involved in a carjacking in Washington, Anne Arundel police said. The chase continued into Maryland Live Casino at the Arundel Mills Mall parking garage.

Officers swarmed the casino, searching for the suspect, sending some gamblers fleeing from gaming tables and machines, though police did not formally evacuate the building.

The driver was arrested without a struggle by officers shortly after entering the casino. Police said he was unarmed when he entered the casino and that investigators have determined that the vehicle was "apparently uninvolved with the car jacking in DC."

A Washington police spokeswoman did not provide additional information on the chase Saturday morning but said the "two incidents do not currently appear to be related," referring to a carjacking in Northeast Washington on Friday night.

An Anne Arundel County police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Police did not release the suspect's name Saturday morning but said he is charged in Anne Arundel County with drug offenses. He was taken to a local police facility.

Six people suffered minor injuries. Three were taken to a local hospital and three declined to be transported, according to the Anne Arundel County fire department. The injuries were believed to have occurred as people were trying to flee the casino, said fire department spokesman Capt. Russ Davies. He said the individuals were not injured by the suspect involved in the chase.

Police searched the casino for weapons or contraband possibly left by the suspect, retracing his steps through a hallway and bathroom using surveillance video, but did not find anything.

The suspect's vehicle was taken to county police headquarters, where it was searched and determined to be uninvolved with the carjacking in Washington.

Carmen E. Gonzales, a spokeswoman for the casino, said safety remains a top priority.

"We're pleased to have assisted the police in their operation last night to arrest a suspect," she said.

Gonzales said the safety of guests and employees "is our top priority, and we'll continue to welcome millions of guests in a safe manner, as we have since opening."

