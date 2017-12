A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Christmas Day in Odenton, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Eagle Landing Court. The girl is expected to survive, according to police.

The victim was shot by someone she knew, police reported. Additional details were not immediately available Monday night.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan