Two dead at Edgewater party in 'apparent murder-suicide,' police say

Police say the host of a party in an Edgewater townhome Friday night shot a guest to death and then turned the gun on himself.

Officers called to the townhome in the 300 block of Dawnwood Drive at about 10:45 p.m. arrived to find the men dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Glenn Shanahan said.

Shanahan said Russell Robert Ramey, 45, who lived in the townhome, shot Devin Alexander Hayes, 24, of Pasadena, and then shot himself. He called it “an apparent murder-suicide.”

“There is no continuing threat to the community,” Shanahan said. He described it as “a non-domestic-related incident.”

Homicide detectives are investigating, he said. Police asked anyone with information to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide unit at 410-222-4700.

