Driver tased after chase in Halethorpe

A 38-year-old man was tased by police Friday morning after he sped off during a traffic stop in Anne Arundel County, then jumped out and ran in Baltimore County, police said.

Anne Arundel County police say they tased Lawrence Jacobs after a short foot chase in Halethorpe.

Police say Jacobs was driving a Volkswagen Jetta when they pulled him over about 10:30 a.m. at Interstates 695 and 97. Jacobs sped off, nearly striking an officer, then he abandoned his car and ran at Washington Boulevard and 695, police said.

Jacobs was taken to the hospital, a routine procedure when someone is tased. Police did not say if they have charged him. Online court records did not list charges as of Friday afternoon.

